OTTAWA HILLS - The Defiance girls tennis team fell to 4-13 on the season after a 5-0 loss Tuesday at Ottawa Hills.
The second doubles team of Ava Shock and Courtney Brown were in a battle, dropping the first of two sets in a tiebreaker.
Defiance will be in action Thursday at the WBL tournament, now set for Elida.
At Ottawa Hills
Ottawa Hills 5, Defiance 0
Singles
1. C. Rhegneiss (OH) d. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-0. 2. L. Huber (OH) d. Kaylee Crieger, 6-0, 6-0. 3. A. Westmyer (OH) d. Sofia Castillo, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. J. Yark/S. Seifried (OH) d. Chloe Wetstein/Lucy Chavez, 6-1, 6-1. 2. B. Rotterdam/S. Anasian (OH) d. Ava Shock/Courtney Brown, 7-6 (5), 7-5.
At Ottawa-Glandorf
Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Archbold 2
Singles
1. Sophie Schramm (A) d. Emma Schmiedebusch, 6-4, 6-3. 2. Sami Ellerbrock (O-G) d. Maggie Henry, 6-3, 6-1. 3. Mya Stuckey (A) d. Alysa Balbaugh, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Megan Ketner/Lauryn Bockrath (O-G) d. Adriana Thompson/Abbie Short, 6-3, 6-3. 2. Claire Ellerbrock/Erica Siefker (O-G) d. Abby Elkins/Katie Rose, 6-2, 6-1.
