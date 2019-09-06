Brianna Shank was the lone winner for Defiance, scoring a 6-4, 6-0 win at second singles as the Bulldogs fell to Celina 4-1.
The Defiance girls tennis team is back in action Saturday at Archbold to participate in the Northwest Ohio Doubles Tournament.
Celina 4, Defiance 1
Singles
1. Gracie Gabes (C) def. Alexa Bickford, 6-1, 6-1. 2. Brianna Shank (D) def. Kaylin Avers (C) 6-4, 6-0. 3. Amy Hastings (C) def. Reece Miller, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
Madina Davlatboyeva/Kaylyn Saunders (C) def. Marissa Blunt/Chloe Wetstein, 6-3, 6-1. 2. Audrey Albers/Michelle Elston (C) def. Sofia Castillo/Ava Shock, 6-2, 6-0.
Ottawa Hills 5, Archbold 0
Singles
1. L. Huber (OH) def. Maggie Henry, 6-0, 6-0. 2. P. Bhatt (OH) def. Adriana Thompson, 6-0, 6-0. 3. A. Lastmeyer (OH) def. Sara Lovejoy, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. A. Dale/E. Seifried (OH) def. Elizabeth Mignin/Mya Stuckey, 6-4, 6-1. 2. O. Yark/S. Boice (OH) def. Abbie Short/Katie Rose, 6-2, 6-2.
Bluffton 4, Wauseon 1
Singles
1. Bluffton def. Alicia Kudlica, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Bluffton def. Tatum Barnes, 7-5, 6-2. 3. Bluffton def. Aslinn Meeker, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Sam Aeschliman/Paige Smith (W) def. Bluffton, 6-3, 6-1. 2. Bluffton def. Kim Aiken/Emah Starkweather, 6-1, 6-1.
