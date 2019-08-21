BLUFFTON — Defiance made the trip to Bluffton Tuesday and fell 3-2 in girls tennis.

Brianna Shank played well in second singles, winning 6-1, 6-1.

Defiance returns to action at home Friday against Elida.

Bluffton 3, Defiance 2

Singles

1. Erin Hotmire (B) def. Alexa Pickford 6-1, 6-1; 2. Brianna Shank (D) def. Olivia Barnes 6-1, 6-1; 3. Julia Smallcomb (B) def. Kaylee Shank 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Marissa Blunt-Sofia Castillo (D) def. Pearl Lewandowski 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; 2. Ellie Nickel-Libby Frazier (B) def. Megan Lockmiller-Reece Miller 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Load comments