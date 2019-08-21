BLUFFTON — Defiance made the trip to Bluffton Tuesday and fell 3-2 in girls tennis.
Brianna Shank played well in second singles, winning 6-1, 6-1.
Defiance returns to action at home Friday against Elida.
Bluffton 3, Defiance 2
Singles
1. Erin Hotmire (B) def. Alexa Pickford 6-1, 6-1; 2. Brianna Shank (D) def. Olivia Barnes 6-1, 6-1; 3. Julia Smallcomb (B) def. Kaylee Shank 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Marissa Blunt-Sofia Castillo (D) def. Pearl Lewandowski 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; 2. Ellie Nickel-Libby Frazier (B) def. Megan Lockmiller-Reece Miller 7-6 (6), 6-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.