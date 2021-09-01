Defiance girls tennis earned their first victory of the season in a 4-1 victory over Kenton on Tuesday.

The win moves the Bulldogs to 1-10 on the season and 1-4 in the Western Buckeye League. Kenton has yet to receive a victory on the season.

Kenton’s Grace Collins defeated Reece Miller handily in a singles match but that was the only match win that the Wildcats got on the day.

Defiance’s Mya Garcia won two close sets both by the score of 6-4 in her singles match while Kaiya Snyder had her match go to tree sets in which she won the final set 10-5.

Monse Martinez and Ava Shock dominated their doubles match as they didn’t drop a game. Alexa Rittner and Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez won their doubles match in two sets as well.

Next up for the Bulldogs will be a matchup with Lima Bath on Thursday.

At Defiance

Defiance 4, Kenton 1

Singles

1. Grace Collins (K) def. Reece Miller 6-1, 6-1. 2. Mya Garcia (D) def. Emma Mulligan 6-4, 6-4. 3. Kaiya Snyder (D) def. Katie Sturgeon 6-1, 5-7, 10-5 (tiebreaker third set).

Doubles

1. Monse Martinez-Ava Shock (D) def. Sam Lowe-Lilly Carmean 6-0, 6-0. 2. Alexa Rittner-Maria del Mar Moreira Chavez (D) def. Angel Chen-Sara Horner 6-0, 6-4.

