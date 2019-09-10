The Lady Bulldogs of Defiance dropped a close match to Kenton 3-2 in WBL action on Monday.
“Both our third singles and second double went three sets with us taking the first set in each but dropping the next two.” stated Defiance head coach Amy McDonald. Brianna Shank earned a 6-0, 6-2 triumph at second singles while the Defiance duo of Marissa Blunt and Chloe Wetstein earned a 6-4, 6-2 victory at first doubles.
With the loss, Defiance drops to 3-9 overall and 1-6 in the WBL.
Kenton 3, Defiance 2
Singles
1. Mykaela Schriber (K) def. Alexa Bickford, 6-0, 6-4; 2. Brianna Shank (D) def. Lily Osborn, 6-0, 6-2; 3. Grace Collins (K) def. Reece Miller, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Marissa Blunt-Chloe Wetstein (D) def. Kayce Sherman-Aaliyah Rogers, 6-4, 6-2; 2. Abby Anglemyer-Samantha Lowe (K) def. Sofia Castillo-Ava Shock, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Archbold 5, Toledo Woodward 0
Singles
1. Sophie Schramm (A) def. Woodward 6-2, 6-1; 2. Maggie Henry (A) def. Woodward, 6-2, 6-0; 3. Sara Lovejoy (A) def. Woodward, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Elizabeth Mignin-Mya Stuckey (A) won by forfeit; 2. Abbie Short-Adriana Thompson (A) won by forfeit.
Wauseon 3, Toledo Start 2
Singles
1. K. Wilt (TS) def. Alizia Kudlica, 6-2, 6-0; 2. B. Paknlski (TS) def. Aslinn Meeker, 6-3, 6-0; 3. Tatum Barnes (W) won by forfeit.
Doubles
1. Sam Aeschliman-Paige Smith (W) def. E. Muir-M. Lenhart, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Kim Aiken-Emah Storkweather (W) def. A.Kirian-M. VanDike, 5-7, 6-0, 6-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.