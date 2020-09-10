Defiance picked up its third victory of the season, downing Ayersville 3-1 on home digs on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs got wins from Kaylee Crieger and Courtney Brown at second and third singles, respectively, while the second doubles pairing of Gabby Fabiano and Monse Martinez were 6-2, 6-1 winners.
The first singles matchup of Defiance’s Reece Miller and Ayersville’s Tisha Martinez was halted by time constraints, with Miller up 6-4, 3-3.
In other tennis action, Bryan had a valiant effort with three different matches going to a third set before ultimately falling to Norwalk 3-2 in an OTCA State Team Tournament match at Bryan.
At Defiance
Defiance 3, Ayersville 1
Singles
1. Reece Miller (D) led Tisha Martinez, 6-4, 3-3 (susp., time); 2. Kaylee Crieger (D) def. Haileigh Wright, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Courtney Brown (D) def. Katie Burke, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Abi Baldwin-Kara Retcher (A) def. Megan Lockmiller-Marissa Blunt, 6-4, 6-4; 2. Gabby Fabiano-Monse Martinez (D) def. Katie White-Sydney Becher, 6-2, 6-1.
At Bryan
OTCA Tourney
Norwalk 3, Bryan 2
Singles
1. Emma Trost (N) def. Kaitlyn Posey, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (8), 2. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Alexa Moore, 6-2, 6-2; 3. McKenzie Adams (B) def. Megan Miller, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Erin Bleile-Lauren Metcalf (N) def. Haylee Wheeler-Brooke Taylor, 6-4, 6-3; 2. Kennedy Friend-Carley Nickoll (N) def. Gabi Bany-Reese Grothaus, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.