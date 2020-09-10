Defiance picked up its third victory of the season, downing Ayersville 3-1 on home digs on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs got wins from Kaylee Crieger and Courtney Brown at second and third singles, respectively, while the second doubles pairing of Gabby Fabiano and Monse Martinez were 6-2, 6-1 winners.

The first singles matchup of Defiance’s Reece Miller and Ayersville’s Tisha Martinez was halted by time constraints, with Miller up 6-4, 3-3.

In other tennis action, Bryan had a valiant effort with three different matches going to a third set before ultimately falling to Norwalk 3-2 in an OTCA State Team Tournament match at Bryan.

At Defiance

Defiance 3, Ayersville 1

Singles

1. Reece Miller (D) led Tisha Martinez, 6-4, 3-3 (susp., time); 2. Kaylee Crieger (D) def. Haileigh Wright, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Courtney Brown (D) def. Katie Burke, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Abi Baldwin-Kara Retcher (A) def. Megan Lockmiller-Marissa Blunt, 6-4, 6-4; 2. Gabby Fabiano-Monse Martinez (D) def. Katie White-Sydney Becher, 6-2, 6-1.

At Bryan

OTCA Tourney

Norwalk 3, Bryan 2

Singles

1. Emma Trost (N) def. Kaitlyn Posey, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (8), 2. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Alexa Moore, 6-2, 6-2; 3. McKenzie Adams (B) def. Megan Miller, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Erin Bleile-Lauren Metcalf (N) def. Haylee Wheeler-Brooke Taylor, 6-4, 6-3; 2. Kennedy Friend-Carley Nickoll (N) def. Gabi Bany-Reese Grothaus, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Load comments