A trio of returnees are back for the Defiance girls tennis team in 2021 as Amy McDonald’s 10th year as head coach will see a Bulldog program try to build after the loss of eight letterwinners.
Senior Monserrat Martinez and junior Ava Shock will team up to bring a veteran presence to Defiance’s first doubles pairing while senior Reece Miller will be the first singles staple on the year.
A bevy of first-year varsity players will round out the roster, including an eight-player junior class in the 18-player program.
“This team has worked over the summer to improve their skills,” said McDonald, whose squad went 4-15 a season ago with a 1-8 finish in the Western Buckeye League. “They are motivated to do better this year. They have great character and sportsmanship.”
The singles lineup will see junior Marissa Mertinez at second singles and sophomores Alexa Rittner and Kaiya Snyder competing for the third singles spot.
In doubles action, a pair of juniors will compete together at second doubles in Mya Garcia and Anna Tackett while junior Elisabeth Johnston and sophomore Victoria Gerencser will be paired together on occasions this season as well at the second doubles position.
Inexperience will be a factor in Defiance’s efforts this season as a youthful squad will hope to grow and improve as the season progresses.
“By graduating six varsity seniors and two other varsity players that didn’t return, there is a lot of experience to fill,” explained McDonald. “All of the varsity players will be challenged to play their best. They will have to learn how to keep the ball in play and focus on each upcoming point.”
“Our Defiance players begin this sport at the high school level with little to no knowledge of, or experience with, tennis. We start at the ground level and work from there.”
With a season-opening match against Wauseon and competition in the Jack Wallington Showcase in Springfield already under their belt, the Bulldogs will build on an excitement for the game in the 2021 season.
“This team enjoys playing tennis,” noted McDonald. “If they play their best, have a competitive match and continue to enjoy the sport, this will be a successive season.”
