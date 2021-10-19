BRYAN — Success builds upon success.
That is the motto of the Bryan tennis program led by head coach Mitchell Owens, who is in the midst of his 12th season at the helm of the Golden Bears.
It is a motto that has helped produce some great girls tennis teams at Bryan over the last decade, but none have been better than the 2021 edition, which wrapped up their 2021 regular season at a perfect 23-0.
It is the first perfect season in the history of the girls’ program and the first perfect season by either the boys or girls teams since the 1986 boys team went 12-0. Funnily enough, that team included a then senior Owens.
“Our 1986 perfect season stood as a record for a long time,” Owens said. “I am happy to be a part of both.”
Owens has been a part of a lot more than just one perfect season though. He is also a part of a Bryan tennis program that has been dominant now over a large time span.
In 12 seasons under Owens, the girls’ team has a record of 206-56. Over that same time span, the teams have an individual match record of 854-265.
Though it may look easy on the court for the Golden Bears, getting this program to the level that it is at now wasn’t easy. In his first season, Owens’s team went 9-11. It was a tough deubt, but the key for Owens was to see the bigger picture.
“I remember my assistant coach at the time, Chad Savage, he’s like think about it as a program, don’t think about it as a year, what do you have to do to build a program because those are easier to self-sustain than just a single great season and then having to rebuild. So I have taken that approach from the very beginning,” Owens said.
Having the idea to build a program is one thing, but executing it is another. And how they needed to execute it, really depended a lot on the girls that were holding the rackets.
“What we are able to do now is we have had several successful seasons where the seniors are handing down that expectation, what is going to be required in the offseason, they are handing that down to the freshman,” Owens said. “This group of seniors will tell you when they were freshman, that is what the seniors did to them.”
Getting the girls to actually pick up the racket, however, was a different challenge entirely, especially in a town like Bryan where the tools to become a great tennis player aren’t exactly readily available.
Places like Toledo, which have fostered elite tennis programs such as Toledo Central Catholic and Ottawa Hills, are at more of an advantage when it comes to being able to bring up and hone tennis players at a young age.
“We are competing with kids who are starting with a racket in their hands at five or six years old,” Owens said. “So being where we are at, we get them as a freshman and we teach them how to hold a racket, for the most part, we give them the basic skills and then it is up to them to develop it.”
The challenge doesn’t stop there either, as teaching them about the game is just one piece of the puzzle. Teaching them to love the game of tennis, is far more important for the sustainability of the program.
“This is not a sport that boys or girls come in knowing a lot about, maybe they just don’t have a sport in that particular season so they are just going to give it a try. Once you instill that love of the sport, you show them how it can be fun, you show them how it can be lifelong,” Owens said.
The method that Owens has taken is clearly working, and it isn’t just showing up in the win column. It’s showing up on the roster too.
The team currently has 24 players rostered. Eight of them are seniors, seven are juniors and sophomores and nine are freshmen.
Players are currently coming into the program with a hunger to learn the sport for a multitude of reasons, but more importantly, they are staying and molding themselves into quality tennis players.
It is something that Owens envisioned over a decade ago when he took over the program, and as a tennis lover himself, is gratified to see what has happened at his alma mater.
“It is very gratifying as a coach to see kids love the sport,” Owens said. “They come at it from very different points of view, some of them are there just because they want to do something, others are there because they want to compete, others are there because they know the type of program we have and want to be a part of it.”
“We have had all kinds throughout the years of alumni wanting to come back and sit in on a practice. To me, that is a big test of what we are doing and what we have accomplished and what we set out to do which is hey can we create something in these kids that says ‘I don’t want to play this for just four years, I want to play this for the rest of my life.’”
It isn’t just Owens and the coaching staff that is able to instill this in the kids that come through the program, the whole entire Bryan community has also had a hand in it as well.
“The welcoming nature, almost the very family-like nature of our program. That extends even beyond to parents. It is a very close, tight-knit community of tennis players and alumni and I think that is sort of the foundation for what we have been able to do is create that real good family atmosphere, we support each other,” Owens said.
That support is obviously a good thing for the Bryan tennis program, but the opposite has also fostered the winning culture in the program as well.
“The thing about tennis that is different than other sports is as coaches, we don’t necessarily choose who is starting because they have to go out there and play each other and it sorts itself out,” Owens said.
Having that competitiveness in practice could ruin teams if not used in the right way, but at Bryan as with so many other things that have been passed down, they know that the competitions in practice can ultimately be grouped into supporting teammates as well.
“When they compete at practice, they know they are trying to make each other better. There are no hard feelings if we have some sort of competition and one person loses, one person wins,” Owens said.
The competitive practices have led to a lot of accomplishments outside of just the perfect record this year. Senior Emilee Bassett and junior Reese Grothaus became the first back-to-back state in program history this season, as the doubles pair received the fourth seed out of their district. They’ll compete at state in Mason, Ohio on Friday.
“It is amazing. I was thrilled for them. I was thrilled for our program,” Owens said of the pair reaching the milestone. “It helps our program and gives us another way to level up but I’m just thrilled because they deserve it, they have worked so hard.”
One of the things the program hasn’t accomplished under Owens yet though is getting to state as a team. After defeating Toledo Central Catholic 4-1 last week, they are one step away with a district finals matchup against Shelby later today.
A win would give the Bryan girls their first state final four appearance since 1997. For Owens, it was tough to put into words what it would mean to win that match.
“That would be, I can’t imagine. I don’t want to go there as a coach because we know it is going to be a tough fight,” Owens said.
No matter what future accomplishments are in store for this current girls tennis team, the seniors Bassett, Mackenzie Adams, Madison Grisier, Sydney Grisier, Kaitlyn Posey, Katie Seaman, Brooke Taylor and Haylee Wheeler, have left a lasting impact on this program, just like those that came before them.
“This group of seniors will leave a long-lasting impact because this group of freshman are highly motivated, and that has a lot to do with the example that these seniors have set,” Owens said. “Every couple of years we have a group like this, they leave a legacy and then they bring up another group to leave a legacy and that is how have built our program.”
