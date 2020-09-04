CELINA — Defiance fell short in its quest for its first Western Buckeye League win of the season on Thursday at Celina, dropping the battle of Bulldogs 5-0.

Chloe Wetstein and Ava Shock put up a solid effort at first doubles for DHS before ultimately falling 6-4, 6-3 to the Celina duo of Madina Davlatboyeva and Kaylin Saunders.

Defiance fell to 2-7 (0-5 WBL) on the season while Celina boosted its mark to 4-5 (3-4 WBL). The Blue Bulldogs will return to action on Tuesday at Bryan (8-2) at 4:30 p.m.

At Celina

Celina 5, Defiance 0

Singles

1. Kaylin Avers (C) def. Lucy Chavez, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Amy Hartings (C) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Grace Schneider (C) def. Kaylee Crieger, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Madina Davlatboyeva-Kaylin Saunders (C) def. Chloe Wetstein-Ava Shock, 6-4, 6-3; 2. Michelle Elston-Whitney Jones (C) def. Marissa Blunt-Sofia Castillo, 6-1, 6-2.

