CELINA — Defiance fell short in its quest for its first Western Buckeye League win of the season on Thursday at Celina, dropping the battle of Bulldogs 5-0.
Chloe Wetstein and Ava Shock put up a solid effort at first doubles for DHS before ultimately falling 6-4, 6-3 to the Celina duo of Madina Davlatboyeva and Kaylin Saunders.
Defiance fell to 2-7 (0-5 WBL) on the season while Celina boosted its mark to 4-5 (3-4 WBL). The Blue Bulldogs will return to action on Tuesday at Bryan (8-2) at 4:30 p.m.
At Celina
Celina 5, Defiance 0
Singles
1. Kaylin Avers (C) def. Lucy Chavez, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Amy Hartings (C) def. Reece Miller, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Grace Schneider (C) def. Kaylee Crieger, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Madina Davlatboyeva-Kaylin Saunders (C) def. Chloe Wetstein-Ava Shock, 6-4, 6-3; 2. Michelle Elston-Whitney Jones (C) def. Marissa Blunt-Sofia Castillo, 6-1, 6-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.