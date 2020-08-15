The Bryan girls tennis team scored a 4-1 win over Sandusky Perkins to start the OCTA team tournament on Friday.

Bryan scored wins at first and third singles. Kaitlyn Posey battled in a 7-5, 7-5 win at first singles, while Emilee Bassett won 6-1, 6-0 at third singles.

The two doubles teams allowed just five points in sweeping the two matches.

Bryan 4, Sandusky Perkins 1

Singles

1. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Emma Lynch, 7-5, 7-5; 2. Diana Schoder (P) def. Mckenzie Adams, 6-0, 6-2; 3. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Caitlyn McQuillem, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Haylee Wheeler/Brooke Taylor (B) def. Trinity Bibler/Ashi Kota, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Gabi Bany/Reese Grothaus (B) def. Bailey garrett/Greta Gross, 6-2, 6-1.

Thursday

Archbold won for the first time in girls tennis as the Blue Streaks went to Wauseon and swept the Indians, 5-0, on Thursday.

Mya Stuckey turned in the best performance, sweeping Eman Starkweather in second singles, 6-0, 6-0.

Archbold is now 1-3 on the season.

Archbold 5, Wauseon 0

Singles

1. Maggie Henry (A) def. Tatum Barnes, 7-5, 6-3; 2. Mya Stuckey (A) def. Emah Starkweather, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Abby Short (A) def. Kim Aiken, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Katie Rose/Adriana Thompson (A) def. Bri Hays/Emily Holcomb, 6-3, 6-2; 2. Aubri Delayny/Abbie Elkins (A) def. Kelsey Bowers/Gabbi Bowers, 6-0, 6-3.

