The Bryan girls tennis team scored a 4-1 win over Sandusky Perkins to start the OCTA team tournament on Friday.
Bryan scored wins at first and third singles. Kaitlyn Posey battled in a 7-5, 7-5 win at first singles, while Emilee Bassett won 6-1, 6-0 at third singles.
The two doubles teams allowed just five points in sweeping the two matches.
Bryan 4, Sandusky Perkins 1
Singles
1. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Emma Lynch, 7-5, 7-5; 2. Diana Schoder (P) def. Mckenzie Adams, 6-0, 6-2; 3. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Caitlyn McQuillem, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Haylee Wheeler/Brooke Taylor (B) def. Trinity Bibler/Ashi Kota, 6-1, 6-1; 2. Gabi Bany/Reese Grothaus (B) def. Bailey garrett/Greta Gross, 6-2, 6-1.
Thursday
Archbold won for the first time in girls tennis as the Blue Streaks went to Wauseon and swept the Indians, 5-0, on Thursday.
Mya Stuckey turned in the best performance, sweeping Eman Starkweather in second singles, 6-0, 6-0.
Archbold is now 1-3 on the season.
Archbold 5, Wauseon 0
Singles
1. Maggie Henry (A) def. Tatum Barnes, 7-5, 6-3; 2. Mya Stuckey (A) def. Emah Starkweather, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Abby Short (A) def. Kim Aiken, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Katie Rose/Adriana Thompson (A) def. Bri Hays/Emily Holcomb, 6-3, 6-2; 2. Aubri Delayny/Abbie Elkins (A) def. Kelsey Bowers/Gabbi Bowers, 6-0, 6-3.
