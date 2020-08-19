BRYAN -- The Bryan girls tennis team boosted its season mark to 4-0 on the season with a solid 4-1 win over visiting Bowling Green on Tuesday.

Kaitlyn Posey and Emilee Bassett picked up wins at first and third singles, respectively. Both Golden Bear doubles pairings went to tiebreaks in a set but ultimately claimed two-set victories.

At Bryan

Bryan 4, Bowling Green 1

Singles

1. Kaitlyn Posey (B) won, 6-1, 6-3; 2. McKenzie Adams (B) lost; 3. Emilee Bassett (B) won, 6-0, 6-1. 

Doubles

1. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) won, 7-5, 6-0; 2. Reese Grothaus-Katie Seaman (B) won, 6-4, 7-5.

At Ottawa-Glandorf

Ottawa-Glandorf 5, Wauseon 0

Singles

1. Tatum Barnes (W) lost, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Emah Starkweather (W) lost, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kim Aiken (W) lost, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles

1. Emily Holcomb-Brianna Hays (W) lost, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Kelsey Bowers-Gabbi Bowers (W) lost, 6-0, 6-1.

