BRYAN — Bryan improved to 2-0 on the young season, dispatching rival Archbold 4-1 in girls tennis action on Monday to start off on a solid note.

Jennessa Johnson shook off Sophie Schramm 7-6 (3), 6-3 to win at first singles while Kaitlyn Posey and Emilee Bassett tallied two-set wins at second and third singles, respectively.

At Bryan

Bryan 4, Archbold 1

Singles

1. Jennessa Johnson (B) def. Sophie Schramm, 7-6 (3), 6-3; 2. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Maggie Henry, 6-1, 6-1; 3. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Sara Lovejoy, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Elizabeth Mignin-Mya Stuckey (A) def. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4; 2. Abby Snider-Kyla Fox (B) def. Abby Short-Adriana Thompson, 6-3, 6-3.

Saturday

At Fostoria

Bryan 5, Fostoria 0

Singles

1. Jennessa Johnson (B) def. Mya Weimerskrich, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Gabi Bany (B) def. Abrianna Swartz, 6-1, 6-4; 3. Mackenzie Adams (B) def. Raelyn Hoffman, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles

1. Emilee Bassett-Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Maddie Cook-Imani Velazquez, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Haylee Wheeler-Brooke Taylor (B) def. Jenny Chasco-Shay Olin, 6-0, 6-0.

Load comments