BRYAN — Bryan improved to 2-0 on the young season, dispatching rival Archbold 4-1 in girls tennis action on Monday to start off on a solid note.
Jennessa Johnson shook off Sophie Schramm 7-6 (3), 6-3 to win at first singles while Kaitlyn Posey and Emilee Bassett tallied two-set wins at second and third singles, respectively.
At Bryan
Bryan 4, Archbold 1
Singles
1. Jennessa Johnson (B) def. Sophie Schramm, 7-6 (3), 6-3; 2. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Maggie Henry, 6-1, 6-1; 3. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Sara Lovejoy, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Elizabeth Mignin-Mya Stuckey (A) def. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler, 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4; 2. Abby Snider-Kyla Fox (B) def. Abby Short-Adriana Thompson, 6-3, 6-3.
Saturday
At Fostoria
Bryan 5, Fostoria 0
Singles
1. Jennessa Johnson (B) def. Mya Weimerskrich, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Gabi Bany (B) def. Abrianna Swartz, 6-1, 6-4; 3. Mackenzie Adams (B) def. Raelyn Hoffman, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Emilee Bassett-Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Maddie Cook-Imani Velazquez, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Haylee Wheeler-Brooke Taylor (B) def. Jenny Chasco-Shay Olin, 6-0, 6-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.