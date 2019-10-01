BRYAN —Bryan swept all five matches in scoring an easy 5-0 win against visiting Rossford on Monday in girls tennis.

Jennessa Johnson had an easy time, winning first singles 6-0, 6-0.

Bryan (17-2) won the two doubles matches in forfeits.

Bryan 5, Rossford 0

Singles

1. Jennessa Johnson (B) def. Savannah Yandell, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Gabi Barry (B) def. Leah Espen, 6-2, 6-1. 3. Abby Snider (B) def. Gabbie Boyd 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-5.

Doubles

1. Emilee Bassett/Kaitlyn Posey (B) won by forfeit. 2. Brooke Taylor/Haylee Wheeler (B) won by forfeit.

Bowling Green 5, Archbold 0

Singles

1. Lucy Busselle (BG) def. Maggie Henry, 6-2, 6-0. 2. Maddie Harrington (BG) def. Adriana Thompson, 6-1, 6-2. 3. Audrey Geyman (BG) def. Abbie Short, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Quinn Becker/Jenna Sickler (BG) def. Elizabeth Mignin/Mya Stuckey, 6-2, 6-2. 2. Abby Uts/Leela Cromwell (BG) def. Sara Lovejoy/Abby Elkins, 6-1, 6-2.

Toledo Whitmer 3, Wauseon 2

Singles

1. M. Guiens (Wh) def. Alizia Kudlica, 7-5, 7-5; 2. Tatum Barnes (Wa) def. A. Snyder, 6-4, 6-4; 3. L. Sanford (Wh) def. Aslinn Meeker, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

1. Sam Aeschliman-Paige Smith (Wa) def. M. Shively-K. Burgess, 6-1, 6-1; 2. J. Tschano-R. VanderPol (Wh) def. Kim Aiken-Emah Starkweather, 6-2, 6-2.

