BRYAN —Bryan swept all five matches in scoring an easy 5-0 win against visiting Rossford on Monday in girls tennis.
Jennessa Johnson had an easy time, winning first singles 6-0, 6-0.
Bryan (17-2) won the two doubles matches in forfeits.
Bryan 5, Rossford 0
Singles
1. Jennessa Johnson (B) def. Savannah Yandell, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Gabi Barry (B) def. Leah Espen, 6-2, 6-1. 3. Abby Snider (B) def. Gabbie Boyd 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-5.
Doubles
1. Emilee Bassett/Kaitlyn Posey (B) won by forfeit. 2. Brooke Taylor/Haylee Wheeler (B) won by forfeit.
Bowling Green 5, Archbold 0
Singles
1. Lucy Busselle (BG) def. Maggie Henry, 6-2, 6-0. 2. Maddie Harrington (BG) def. Adriana Thompson, 6-1, 6-2. 3. Audrey Geyman (BG) def. Abbie Short, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Quinn Becker/Jenna Sickler (BG) def. Elizabeth Mignin/Mya Stuckey, 6-2, 6-2. 2. Abby Uts/Leela Cromwell (BG) def. Sara Lovejoy/Abby Elkins, 6-1, 6-2.
Toledo Whitmer 3, Wauseon 2
Singles
1. M. Guiens (Wh) def. Alizia Kudlica, 7-5, 7-5; 2. Tatum Barnes (Wa) def. A. Snyder, 6-4, 6-4; 3. L. Sanford (Wh) def. Aslinn Meeker, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Sam Aeschliman-Paige Smith (Wa) def. M. Shively-K. Burgess, 6-1, 6-1; 2. J. Tschano-R. VanderPol (Wh) def. Kim Aiken-Emah Starkweather, 6-2, 6-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.