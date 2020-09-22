BRYAN — The Bryan girls tennis team improved to 13-3 as the Bears swept Ottawa-Glandorf on Monday.
Bryan’s three singles players allowed just three points total in sweeping the singles matches.
Bryan 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
Singles
1. Kaitlyn Posey (B) d. Alyse Balbaugh, 6-0, 6-2. 2. Mckenzie Adams (B) d. Morgan Schroeder, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Gabi Bany (B) d. Claire Ellerbrock, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Emilee Bassett/Reese Grothaus (B) d. Emma Schmiedebusch/Sami Ellerbrock, 6-3, 6-1. 2. Haylee Wheeler/Brooke Taylor (B) d. Megan Ketner/Lauryn Bockrath, 6-2, 6-3.
Saturday
Archbold 3, Bluffton 2
Singles
1. Sophie Schramm (A) d. Brooke Camper, 6-3, 6-0. 2. Maggie Henry (A) d. Caitlyn Couch, 6-1, 6-4. 3. Mya Stuckey (A) d. Pearl Lewandowski, 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Julia Seullcombe/Olivia Barnes (B) d. Adriana Thompson/Abbie Short, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3. 2. Ellie Nickel/Libby Frazier (B) d. Abby Elkins/Katie Rose, 6-2, 6-4.
At Van Wert
Van Wert 5, Ayersville 0
Singles
1. Allie Etter (VW) def. Haleigh Wright, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Grace Lott (VW) def. Tisha Martinez, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Lizzie Rutkowski (VW) def. Sydney Becher, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Sophie Rutkowski-Natalie Benner (VW) def. Kara Retcher-Abi Baldwin, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Jamie Burenga-Tayzia Havill (VW) def. Katie White-Lana Culp, 6-0, 6-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.