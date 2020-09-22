BRYAN — The Bryan girls tennis team improved to 13-3 as the Bears swept Ottawa-Glandorf on Monday.

Bryan’s three singles players allowed just three points total in sweeping the singles matches.

Bryan 5, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Singles

1. Kaitlyn Posey (B) d. Alyse Balbaugh, 6-0, 6-2. 2. Mckenzie Adams (B) d. Morgan Schroeder, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Gabi Bany (B) d. Claire Ellerbrock, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Emilee Bassett/Reese Grothaus (B) d. Emma Schmiedebusch/Sami Ellerbrock, 6-3, 6-1. 2. Haylee Wheeler/Brooke Taylor (B) d. Megan Ketner/Lauryn Bockrath, 6-2, 6-3.

Saturday

Archbold 3, Bluffton 2

Singles

1. Sophie Schramm (A) d. Brooke Camper, 6-3, 6-0. 2. Maggie Henry (A) d. Caitlyn Couch, 6-1, 6-4. 3. Mya Stuckey (A) d. Pearl Lewandowski, 7-5, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Julia Seullcombe/Olivia Barnes (B) d. Adriana Thompson/Abbie Short, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3. 2. Ellie Nickel/Libby Frazier (B) d. Abby Elkins/Katie Rose, 6-2, 6-4.

At Van Wert

Van Wert 5, Ayersville 0

Singles

1. Allie Etter (VW) def. Haleigh Wright, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Grace Lott (VW) def. Tisha Martinez, 6-0, 6-1; 3. Lizzie Rutkowski (VW) def. Sydney Becher, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles

1. Sophie Rutkowski-Natalie Benner (VW) def. Kara Retcher-Abi Baldwin, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Jamie Burenga-Tayzia Havill (VW) def. Katie White-Lana Culp, 6-0, 6-1.

