The Bryan girls tennis team will be well-represented at the district level after the Golden Bears capped a stellar showing at sectionals at Ottawa Hills over the weekend. The stellar run continued for the undefeated Golden Bears on Monday, defeating Toledo Central Catholic 4-1 in the state team tournament to advance to the district finals against Shelby.
In sectionals, Kaitlyn Posey earned her third straight singles district berth with a trio of victories for the Bears, but did not compete in Saturday’s sectional consolation match with an injury.
Posey will be joined by Archbold senior Sophie Schramm and Ottawa Hills’ Catherine Rhegness and Lorelai Huber in the singles tournament at Port Clinton on Thursday and Saturday. The Bryan senior defeated opponents from Toledo Scott, Napoleon’s Jasmine Fife and Toledo Central Catholic en route to the district berth.
In doubles action, Brooke Taylor and Haylee Wheeler nabbed their second straight district spot as a pairing, winning matches 6-2, 6-2 and 6-1, 6-1 en route to the sectional semifinals. Taylor and Wheeler fell to two-time state qualifiers Bella and Lucia Spinazze from Toledo Central Catholic in the semifinals before falling to Ottawa Hills in the consolation match.
Senior Emilee Bassett and junior Reese Grothaus reached the championship match after defeating opponents from TCC, Toledo Christian and Ottawa Hills before falling to the Spinazze sisters, 6-0, 6-2.
On Monday, Posey and McKenzie Adams picked up easy wins at second and third singles, respectively, while Grothaus and Wheeler teamed up at first doubles to outlast the Irish, 4-6, 7-5, 10-7.
Monday
State Team Tournament
Bryan 4, Toledo CC 1
Singles
1. Lucia Spinazze (TCC) def. Emilee Bassett, 6-3, 6-1; 2. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Kenzie Carr, 6-0, 6-1; 3. McKenzie Adams (B) def. Jamela Fox-Morris, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Reese Grothaus-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Bella Spinazze-Jane Cowell, 4-6, 7-5, 10-7; 2. Brooke Taylor-Katie Seaman (B) def. Jen Pryer-Jordan Traver, 6-3, 6-4.
