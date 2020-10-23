MASON - The season came to an end for the Bryan girls tennis doubles team of Emilee Bassett and Reese Grothaus as they were eliminated in the first round of the Division II doubles start tournament.
Bassett and Grothaus lost 6-2, 6-2 to Ally and Kate Mills of Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown.
The Hathaway Brown duo fell to Alexis Burkhalter and Katie Zerbi of Columbus Wellington in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 7-5.
The semifinals and finals of the tournament will be held on Saturday.
