ELIDA — The Bryan High School girls tennis team improved to 20-2 on the season via a shutout over Elida, tying the all-time program record for wins in a single season behind five straight-set victories. 

Bryan will now travel to Ottawa Hills on Thursday for sectional tournament competition. 

Bryan 5, Elida 0

Singles

1. Katie Farrell (B) def. MaKenna Isenbarger, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Olivia De Leon (B) def. Aariah Rojos, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kayla VonSeggern (B) def. Kianna McGee, 6-1, 6-1. 

Doubles

1. Sloane Brown-Kate Grothaus (B) def. Annie Sayoto-Madalyn Schomber, 6-4, 6-2; 2. Jennessa Johnson-Taylor Peters (B) def. Piper Lang-Lexi Hartzler, 6-0, 6-0.

Napoleon 3, Findlay 2

Singles

1. Aliza Lankenau (N) def. Lauren Spaeth, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Charlotte Ameseh (N) def. Katelyn Coleman, 6-1, 6-2; 3. Ashley Rieger (N) def. Megan Earhart, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Kaylor Stocker-Izzy Zalat (F) def. Shayna Eberly-Addison Heitman, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ashley Coleman-Kelsey Coleman (F) def. Maggie Weller-Ali Roth, 6-0, 6-2.

Load comments