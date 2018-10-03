ELIDA — The Bryan High School girls tennis team improved to 20-2 on the season via a shutout over Elida, tying the all-time program record for wins in a single season behind five straight-set victories.
Bryan will now travel to Ottawa Hills on Thursday for sectional tournament competition.
Bryan 5, Elida 0
Singles
1. Katie Farrell (B) def. MaKenna Isenbarger, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Olivia De Leon (B) def. Aariah Rojos, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kayla VonSeggern (B) def. Kianna McGee, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Sloane Brown-Kate Grothaus (B) def. Annie Sayoto-Madalyn Schomber, 6-4, 6-2; 2. Jennessa Johnson-Taylor Peters (B) def. Piper Lang-Lexi Hartzler, 6-0, 6-0.
Napoleon 3, Findlay 2
Singles
1. Aliza Lankenau (N) def. Lauren Spaeth, 6-0, 6-1; 2. Charlotte Ameseh (N) def. Katelyn Coleman, 6-1, 6-2; 3. Ashley Rieger (N) def. Megan Earhart, 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Kaylor Stocker-Izzy Zalat (F) def. Shayna Eberly-Addison Heitman, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ashley Coleman-Kelsey Coleman (F) def. Maggie Weller-Ali Roth, 6-0, 6-2.
