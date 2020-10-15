Friday is the new start date for the Division II district tennis tournament at Port Clinton and the area has a few representatives as Bryan will have Kaitlyn Posey competing in singles and two doubles teams in Emilee Bassett and Reese Grothaus, plus Brooke Taylor and Haylee Wheeler, competing. Archbold’s Sophie Schramm will will be in singles action as well.
“The fact that we advanced five girls to districts is really a testament to how hard our girls worked all season,” said Bryan girls tennis coach Mitchell Owens. “We are going to be facing higher seeds across the board heading into the first round so we are going to have to bring the same intensity we showed at Sectionals.”
In singles action, Posey, who comes in as the fourth seed from the Ottawa Hills sectional, will face off against Lima Shawnee’s Kunmi Ojo, who was the sectional champion at the Elida sectional.
“Our singles player faces a solid number one seed from Lima Shawnee but again, I think we can be competitive,” said Owens. “So much of it is mindset and we are really focusing on establishing the right mindset going into each match.”
Schramm finished as the third seed at the Ottawa Hills sectional and will face the runner-up from Elida in Grace Lott from Van Wert.
Both doubles teams from Bryan will open against familiar competition. Bassett and Grothaus, who beat their teammates in Taylor and Wheeler to be the third seed from Ottawa Hills, will take on Lauren Metcalf and Erin Bleile from Norwalk. Taylor and Wheeler will also see a duo from Norwalk in Emma Trost and Alexa Moore.
The teams did face off on the court when Bryan and Norwalk met earlier in the year at the state team tournament. Bliele and Metcalf scored a 6-4, 6-3 win over Wheeler and Taylor.
Winning points early is the key, according to the Bryan coach.
“When it comes down to it, you have to step out on the court and go out and win points,” said Owens. “At this level, no one is going to give you anything. You have to go out and earn it.”
Early-round action will be Friday with the semifinals and finals set for Saturday at Port Clinton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.