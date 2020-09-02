Going up against one of the toughest teams in the area, Bryan fell 4-1 to Ottawa Hills in girls tennis on Tuesday.

Bryan's two doubles teams both played well. The second doubles team of Gabi Bany and Reese Grothaus scored the lone win for the Bears, scoring a 6-3, 6-2 decision. The first doubles team of Brooke Taylor and Haylee Wheeler fell in a tough 7-5, 6-3 match.

Ottawa Hills 4, Bryan 1

Singles

1. Catherine Rhegness (OH) def. Kaitlyn Posey, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Lorelei Huber (OH) def. Emilee Bassett, 6-3, 6-1. 3. Abbie Westmeyer (OH) def. Mckenzie Adams, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Jamie Yark/Ellie Seifried (OH) def. Brooke Taylor/Haylee Wheeler, 7-5, 6-3. 2. Gabi Bany/Reese Grothaus (B) def. Bre Rotterdam/Elise Ansburg, 6-3, 6-2.

At Perrysburg

Perrysburg 5, Napoleon 0

Singles

1. Sydney Onest (P) def. Gracie Butler, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Mona Abdul-Aziz (P) def. Kylee Gerken, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Laney Hamilton (P) def. Alexia Saneholtz, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Julia Fujita-Devika Bhavsar (P) def. Elle Stacey-Kyrah Rodriguez, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Grace Reiter-Rachel Ward (P) def. Thea Perdew-Ashlynn Highfield, 6-0, 6-1.

