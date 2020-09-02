Going up against one of the toughest teams in the area, Bryan fell 4-1 to Ottawa Hills in girls tennis on Tuesday.
Bryan's two doubles teams both played well. The second doubles team of Gabi Bany and Reese Grothaus scored the lone win for the Bears, scoring a 6-3, 6-2 decision. The first doubles team of Brooke Taylor and Haylee Wheeler fell in a tough 7-5, 6-3 match.
Ottawa Hills 4, Bryan 1
Singles
1. Catherine Rhegness (OH) def. Kaitlyn Posey, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Lorelei Huber (OH) def. Emilee Bassett, 6-3, 6-1. 3. Abbie Westmeyer (OH) def. Mckenzie Adams, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Jamie Yark/Ellie Seifried (OH) def. Brooke Taylor/Haylee Wheeler, 7-5, 6-3. 2. Gabi Bany/Reese Grothaus (B) def. Bre Rotterdam/Elise Ansburg, 6-3, 6-2.
At Perrysburg
Perrysburg 5, Napoleon 0
Singles
1. Sydney Onest (P) def. Gracie Butler, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Mona Abdul-Aziz (P) def. Kylee Gerken, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Laney Hamilton (P) def. Alexia Saneholtz, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Julia Fujita-Devika Bhavsar (P) def. Elle Stacey-Kyrah Rodriguez, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Grace Reiter-Rachel Ward (P) def. Thea Perdew-Ashlynn Highfield, 6-0, 6-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.