OTTAWA HILLS — The Bryan doubles teams of Emilee Bassett and Reese Grothaus and Brooke Taylor and Haylee Wheeler faced each other for third, with the team of Bassett and Grothaus coming out on top 6-3, 6-3 at the Division II sectional girls tennis tournament finals Saturday at Ottawa Hills.
Both teams suffered losses in the semifinals. Bassett and Grothaus fell to Westmeyer and Huber of Ottawa Hills, 6-4, 7-5. Taylor and Wheeler fell to Spinazze and Spinazze of Toledo CC, 6-0, 6-1.
Both doubles teams have advanced to the district at Port Clinton.
In singles action, Archbold’s Sophie Schramm defeated Bryan’s Kaitlyn Posey for third at the sectional. Schramm scored a 6-1, 6-3 decision for the third seed at the district.
In the semifinals, Schramm lost to Catherine Rhegress of Ottawa Hills, 6-0, 6-0. Posey lost to Ellie Hire of Toledo CC, 6-0, 6-0.
The opening day of the Division II district tennis tournament at Port Clinton is Thursday.
