PORT CLINTON – Reese Grothaus and Emilee Bassett will be the first representatives at state tennis for the Bryan girls program since Meredith McDonagh in 2008 as the pair won a couple close matches to start the Division II girls tennis district Friday at Port Clinton.
The duo opened the tournament with a 7-6 (3), 6-2 win over Lauren Metcalf and Erin Bleile of Norwalk. In the round of 16, the Bryan pair faced the sectional winners from Shelby, the team of Grace Mahek and Anna Vogt of the Whippets.
After dropping the first set 6-2, Grothaus and Bassett battled back to take the next two 7-6 (3), 6-2 to advance into the semifinals at the district and a spot at state.
Bryan’s other doubles pair, Brooke Taylor and Haylee Wheeler, opened with a tough loss to Emma Trost and Alexa Moore of Norwalk.
In singles action, Bryan’s KaitlynPosey won in a walkover against the sectional winner from Elida, Kunmi Ojo of Lima Shawnee. In the quaterfinals, Posey fell to Jayla Medina of Edison.
Also in singles competition, Archbold’s Sophie Schramm lost in the first round to Grace Lott of Van Wert 6-1, 6-4.
The district semifinals and finals will be held Saturday at Port Clinton.
