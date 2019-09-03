BRYAN — For the first time in school history, the Bryan girls tennis team finished the month of August undefeated after defeating Napoleon 4-1 to move to 9-0 on the year.
Kaitlyn Posey and Emilee Bassett both move to 8-0 on the year individually after defeating Napoleon’s Ali Roth 6-2, 6-2 and Samantha Bostleman 6-1, 6-1, respectively.
The first doubles team of Brooke Taylor and Haylee Wheeler beat Maggie Walker and Addison Heitman 6-2, 6-3 and the second doubles duo of Abby Snider and Kyla Fox defeated Jaidah Torres and Elly Stacy of Napoleon 6-1, 6-0 for the fourth win of the match.
Aliza Lankanau claimed the only match win for the visiting Napoleon after defeating Jennessa Johnson 6-0, 6-0.
The unbeaten Bears will play next on Tuesday when they host undefeated Ottawa Hills at 4:30 p.m.
Bryan 4, Napoleon 1
Singles
1. Aliza Lankenau (N) def. Jennessa Johnson, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Ali Roth, 6-2, 6-2. 3. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Samantha Bostleman, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Maggie Walker-Addison Heitman, 6-2, 6-3. 2. Abby Snider-Kyla Fox (B) def. Jaidah Torres-Elly Stacy, 6-1, 6-0.
