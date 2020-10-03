BRYAN — Bryan defended home digs on Friday afternoon, claiming the Northern Buckeye Tennis League championship outright after outlasting Bryan to finish the season unbeaten in league play.
The Golden Bears won titles at second singles with McKenzie Adams and at first and second doubles. Emilee Bassett and Reese Grothaus were winners over teammates Emma Shininger and Taylor Peel at first doubles while Brooke Taylor and Abbie Elkins took home the second doubles crown over Abbie Elkins and Katie Rose of Archbold.
Bryan’s 13 team points were enough to edge 11 from the Bluestreaks, which had 11. Wauseon also competed in the tournament but did not record a point. A team dropped out of the event with the Bryan junior varsity competing in its place.
Archbold’s winners included Sophie Schramm, who topped Bryan’s Kaitlyn Posey at first singles, and Mya Stuckey, a winner over Bryan’s Gabi Bany at third singles.
