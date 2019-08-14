WAUSEON — Bryan boosted its record to 3-0 on the young season in girls tennis action, holding rival Wauseon to a goose-egg in a 5-0 triumph on Tuesday.
Jennessa Johnson, Kaitlyn Posey and Emilee Bassett all picked up 6-0, 6-0 singles victories while Abby Snider and Kyla Fox did likewise at second doubles.
Bryan 5, Wauseon 0
At Wauseon
Singles
1. Jennessa Johnson (B) def. Alizia Kudlica, 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Aslinn Meeker, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Kim Aiken, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) def. Sam Aeschliman-Paige Smith, 6-4, 6-2; 2. Abby Snider-Kyla Fox (B) def. Tatum Barnes-Kelsey Bowers, 6-0, 6-0.
