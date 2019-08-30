WAUSEON — Archbold cruised to a 4-1 victory over Wauseon in tennis action on Thursday night.

Tatum Barnes set the tone for the Blue Streaks at first singles with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Sophie Schramm.

Archbold 4, Wauseon 1

Singles

1. Tatum Barnes (A) def. Sophie Schramm, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Alizia Kudlica (A) def. Maggie Henry, 6-0, 6-0; 3. Aslina Meeker (A) def. Sara Lovejoy, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Elizabeth Mignin-Mya Stuckey (W) def. Sam Aeschliman-Paige Smith, 6-4, 6-0; 2. Kim Aiken-Emah Starkweather (A) def. Adriana Thompson-Abbey Short, 6-1, 6-0.

Bryan 5, Rossford 0

Singles

1. Jennessa Johnson (B) def. Savannah Yandell, 6-0, 6-2; 2. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Leah Espen, 6-0, 6-3; 3. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Gabbie Boyd, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler (B) won by forfeit; 2. McKenzie Adams-Katie Seaman (B) won by forfeit.

