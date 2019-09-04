BATH TWP. — The Defiance girls tennis team fell in a WBL dual to Lima Bath, 4-1.

Megan Lockmiller stepped in at third singles and scored her first WBL varsity singles win when she scored a 6-4, 6-1 decision.

Defiance hosts Celina on Thursday.

Lima Bath 4, Defiance 1

Singles

1. Lima Bath def. Alexa Bickford, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Lima Bath def. Brianna Shank, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Megan Lockmiller (D) def. Lima Bath, 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles

1. Lima Bath def. Marissa Blunt/Chloe Wetstein, 6-1, 6-2. 2. Lima Bath def. Sofia Castillo/Ava Shock, 6-0, 6-0.

Northview 5, Napoleon 0

Singles

1. Brynn Chaffee (NV) def. Aliza Lankenau, 6-4, 7-5. 2. Lauren Loss (NV) def. Ali Roth, 6-0, 6-2. 3. Sofia Cambell (NV) def. Aubrie Espinoza, 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Fiona McDaniel/Mackenzie Wacob (NV) def. Addison Heitman/Maggie Weller, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5. 2. Justine Umfleet/Emily Thielen (NV) def. Shayna Eberly/Jaidah Torres, 6-0, 6-3.

