ARCHBOLD — The Archbold girls tennis team swept the doubles matches to defeat visiting Defiance 3-2.
Elizabeth Migning and Mya Studey defeated Marissa Blunt and Chloe Wetstein in the first doubles while Katie Rose and Abbie Short beat Ava Shock and Sofia Castillo in second doubles. Sara Lonejoy won the third singles for the Lady Streaks, whom advanced to 2-3 on the season.
Alexa Bickford and Brianna Shank won their first and second singles matches for Defiance, respectively.
Archbold 3, Defiance 2
Singles
1. Alexa Bickford (D) def. Maggie Henry, 6-2, 6-3. 2. Brianna Shank (D) def. Adriana Thompson, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Sara Lonejoy (A) def. Courtney Brown, 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Elizabeth Mignin-Mya Studey (A) def. Marissa Blunt-Chloe Wetstein, 6-3, 6-3. 2. Katie Rose-Abbie Short (A) def. Ava Shock-Sofia Castillo, 6-3, 6-3.
Anthony Wayne 4, Napoleon 1
Singles
1. Aliza Lankenau (N) def. Emma Nofziger, 6-2, 6-3. 2. Elizabeth Seiple (AW) def. Ali Roth, 6-1, 6-1. 3. Grace Skilliter (AW) def. Aubrie Espinoza, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Kassidy Pittman-Ashley Hartzell (AW) def. Maggie Weller-Addison Heitman, 6-2, 6-0. 2. Jordyn Foukes-Kelsey Verhoff (AW) def. Shayne Eberly-Jaidah Torres, 6-3, 6-0.
Bryan 3, Van Wert 2
Singles
1. Jennessa Johnson (B) def. Grace Lott, 1-6, 7-5, 6-1. 2. Kaitlyn Posey (B) def. Alli Morrow, 6-4, 6-0. 3. Emilee Bassett (B) def. Lizzie Rutkowski, 6-2, 7-6(1).
Doubles
1. Paige Moonshower/Allie Etter (VW) def. Brooke Taylor/Haylee Wheeler, 6-3, 6-3. 2. Kaylee Jennings/Jada Buckner (VW) def. Abby Snider/Kyla Fox, 6-3, 6-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.