Area girls basketball teams are in action this afternoon and evening as sectional finals take up a majority of the roundball schedule.
For the second time, the Bulldogs will take on another Western Buckeye League opponent in Spencerville. Defiance will play for St. Marys for the title. Defiance owns a win over the Roughriders, which came back on Dec. 5 at St. Marys, 41-34.
“Traditionally, when we’ve been at Spencerville, we’ve had a really rough first game,” stated Defiance coach Rafael Manriquez. “Some of them we win, but we lost one last year. We just didn’t play our best.”
The Bulldogs overcame a 14-point deficit and shot just 35 percent from the floor in a 33-31 win over Elida to get to the sectional championship game.
“We usually settle in on the second game on Saturday,” added the Defiance coach. “We’re going to need another great effort against a really hot St. Marys team.”
The Spencerville doubleheader is also the only one that will be played in the afternoon.
Now, Defiance will get a chance to advance to the district at Paulding.
In the Division II sectional at Miller City, an undefeated team and two teams who shared a league title make up the sectional final doubleheader.
In the opener, Napoleon – who finished 22-0 for the first time in school history, will take on Kenton. Kenton reached the sectional final after downing Celina, 45-27.
The second game features two of the three teams that shared the Northwest Ohio Athletic League title. Bryan and Wauseon will play for the right to advance to the district.
The Indians own a regular season win against the Bears, a 60-48 overtime tilt back on Jan. 18.
Both teams also enter the postseason after falling to close the regular season. The Bears dropped a 56-40 game at Lake while Wauseon lost to Patrick Henry, 38-37.
Division III
A pair of teams on win streaks look to wrap up sectional titles at Lincolnview as Paulding takes on Coldwater and Fairview battles Spencerville.
The Panthers had an 11-game win streak snapped at the close of the regular season against Crestview.
“I think the most obvious thing we can take away from the regular season is confidence,” said Paulding coach Matthew Arellano. “I like where we are as a team. It’s on us collectively as a staff and team to build on the regular season success.”
Coldwater comes in after getting a game-winning shot with 2.2 seconds left to nip Patrick Henry.
“With Coldwater, the first characteristic that jumps out at you instantly is their size,” added Arellano. “Starting 6-2 and 6-1, they can present a ton of problems from rebounding, tighter passing lanes, rim protection on drives and of course, two legitimate low post threats. They have a solid, shifty point guard who can shoot the basketball to complement their size.”
Fairview looks to extend a six game win streak against Spencerville. The game will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
The Apaches have won 11 of its last 12 games.
“We are happy with the way we ended the season winning 11 of 12 games to head into the tournament,” said Fairview coach Russell Zeedyk. “But, records don’t mean much when you get to the tournament. You have to be ready to play each and every night or your season will come to an end.”
Spencerville comes in after a close 53-46 win over Van Buren.
“Spencerville is going to be a really tough opponent for us,” added Zeedyk. “They have a really good point guard in Emma Leis and a really good forward in Nelaya Burden. They can shoot the 3 really well and also handle the ball and get to the basket.”
The district at Anthony Wayne will be missing two of the three top seeds. Top-seeded Eastwood fell to Lake, while third-seeded Delta lost to Genoa in sectional semifinals.
What’s left is Archbold playing Elmwood in a sectional title game at Springfield, with Montpelier battling Genoa in the nightcap.
The Streaks enter as the highest-seeded team left in the Springfield half of the bracket.
“I like how we are finding a way to win and that we have had different girls step up in the wins,” said Archbold coach Brian Ziegler about the end of the regular season.
The Streaks will face Elmwood after the Royals handled Evergreen 50-20 in the opening round of the postseason.
“I look for Elmwood to try to use their size advantage and pound the ball inside” Ziegler said after getting the see the Royals in action. “They will play some zone and try to control the tempo of the game.”
A couple heavyweights play in the Bowling Green sectional. Second-seeded Otsego, who did score a 48-15 win over Northwood to open the tournament, will take on the fifth seed in Swanton.
The Bulldogs come in at 17-5 and closed the regular season with six wins of the row. One of those wins was a 53-42 game at Otsego.
The opening game at Bowling Green features Woodmore and Lake.
At Bluffton High School, Hicksville scored a win over Allen East to earn the right to meet Ottawa-Glandorf for a sectional title.
The Titans, who finished seventh in the final state poll, come in 21-1.
Liberty-Benton and Delphos Jefferson close the doubleheader.
Division IV
The Green Meadows Conference and Buckeye Border Conference square off in a doubleheader at Bryan. The opening game has Stryker, who won seven games in a row to end the season to score the fourth seed, takes on Antwerp.
The Archers rallied for a 36-32 win over Fayette to reach the finals.
“I was pleased we got off to a good start,” said Antwerp coach Scott McMichael. “Credit Fayette, they made some good adjustments. I was pleased the girls battled back.”
Antwerp also finished the regular season strong, winning its final four games and six of its last seven.
“It’s two teams that is playing its best basketball” added McMichael.
The nightcap features the winner of GMC in Wayne Trace taking on North Central.
The Raiders ran the table in the GMC.
“Our girls are very excited about winning the GMC title for the fourth consecutive season,” said Wayne Trace coach Bethany DeJarnett. “That was one of our goals for the regular season. Now we are focusing on the postseason.”
North Central needed overtime to edge Pettisville, 44-38.
“North Central has a very nice point guard in Madison Brown,” DeJarnett said of the Eagles’ leading scorer. “She is surrounded by a lot of other players that make her better and also take the open shot and drive when given the chance. They play very aggressively and will pressure the ball and rebound hard.”
Another BBC team travels to Paulding as Edon plays in the second game of a doubleheader against Crestview. The opening game features Ottoville and Lincolnview.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.