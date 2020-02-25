HILLIARD — Eight area girls competed in the Ohio girls state wrestling tournament and four were able to place in the top five on Sunday at Hilliard Bradley High School.
Defiance freshman Carmela Castaneda recorded the highest area finish, placing second in the 126-pound class. Castaneda won her first two matches handily, by pin and technical fall, to advance to Sunday’s state semifinals.
“The tournament was bigger than I expected,” Castaneda said. “A lot of people were watching and were also cheering for people they didn’t bring, which was cool. Wrestling in a state tournament was nerve-wracking and I was very tired after the first day. But the (Defiance) boys trust and support me, so I knew I had to do good for the team.”
She won her opening match on Sunday in the state semifinals, with a 4-2 win over Lizbeth Banderas of Norwood. Castaneda recorded the first takedown and Banderas tied the match up with a reversal. Castaneda then recorded a reversal of her own and rode out Banderas for the win.
“Wrestling her was difficult and challenging, because she’s one of my friends,” Castaneda said. “After I got the reversal, I was on top of her the rest of the time. I didn’t want her to escape and get any more points. It was hard for me to be on top, because I don’t get to wrestle that way very often. But I put it out of my mind. In the finals, I wrestled a girl I had not beaten before and that didn’t go very well. I had my whole family behind me and they said I wrestled well. So, then I felt better. Overall, I was really proud of how I wrestled.”
Napoleon freshman Kylie Roberts placed third in the 189-pound class. She won her first two matches by a 16-4 major decision and then a 10-4 decision. In the semifinals, she lost by pin to Olivia Daniels of Malvern. But Roberts won by pin in the consolation semifinals and then pinned Karlie Harlow of Jamestown Greeneview in 2:32 in the third-place match.
“Kylie started wrestling in eighth grade and has only been wrestling for about one year, so for her to go down there and place third, we’re really proud of her,” said Napoleon coach Jason Seiler. “And she should be proud, too.”
Liberty Center senior Kalen Rauch lost her opening match by pin, then won three matches in the consolations, to place fourth. She won by pin and then gained close decisions by 8-6 and then by 6-4 in overtime, in the consolation semifinals. In the third place match, she lost by pin to Kelcy Dew of Delaware Hayes.
Tinora freshman MaKenna Helmke placed fifth in the 131 pound class. She lost her opening match by pin and then won three straight matches in consolations, all by pin, to reach the consolation semifinals. There, she lost by pin but rebounded in the fifth place match, winning, 7-6 over Sumayyah Kemp of Delaware Hayes.
Also for Tinora, sophomore Jordyn Huffman went 3-2 at 116 and lost in her go to match to place, falling by pin.
“For Jordyn to be that close to placing at state and MaKenna won her go to match to place, I’m impressed with both girls,” said Tinora coach Nick Siewert. “And I’m really proud of MaKenna, to place fifth at state.”
Paulding freshmen Charity Schnepp (101) also was one match away from placing. She went 2-2 and lost by pin in her go to match for placement. Another Paulding freshman, Hailey Stahl (126) went 3-2, with one pin and two decisions, by 5-0 and 6-0, before losing a 2-0 decision in the consolation quarterfinals.
Archbold freshman Logen Bowerman wrestled at 106 and went 0-2, losing a close 7-2 decision in the second round of consolations.
