COLUMBUS — Ottawa-Glandorf’s dream girls soccer season came achingly close to state gold as the Titans fell 1-0 in the Division III state championship match against Waynesville at Lower.com Field in Columbus on Friday evening.
A goal off the right foot of Waynesville’s Emma Whitaker at the 52:22 mark of the second half was the difference-maker in the loss for the Titans (20-2), which made the program’s second-ever state tournament appearance. The other year came in 2014 in another state runner-up effort.
Waynesville (16-6) earned its first state championship in its first-ever appearance in the final and second state appearance (2002). The Spartans out-shot O-G 15-5 and 7-2 in shots on goal. Emma Brinkman recorded six saves in the setback for O-G while Clara Beach and Lily Haselman recorded the Titans’ two shots on goal.
Division III State Championship
At Lower.com Field, Columbus
Waynesville 1, Ottawa-Glandorf 0
Ottawa-Glandorf (20-2) — Shots: 5. Shots on Goal: 2. Saves: Emma Brinkman 6. Corner kicks: 2. Fouls: 3.
Waynesville (16-6) — Goal: Emma Whitaker. Shots 15. Shots on Goal: 7. Saves: Gracyn Armstrong 2. Corner kicks 7. Fouls: 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.