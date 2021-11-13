COLUMBUS — Ottawa-Glandorf’s dream girls soccer season came achingly close to state gold as the Titans fell 1-0 in the Division III state championship match against Waynesville at Lower.com Field in Columbus on Friday evening.

A goal off the right foot of Waynesville’s Emma Whitaker at the 52:22 mark of the second half was the difference-maker in the loss for the Titans (20-2), which made the program’s second-ever state tournament appearance. The other year came in 2014 in another state runner-up effort.

Waynesville (16-6) earned its first state championship in its first-ever appearance in the final and second state appearance (2002). The Spartans out-shot O-G 15-5 and 7-2 in shots on goal. Emma Brinkman recorded six saves in the setback for O-G while Clara Beach and Lily Haselman recorded the Titans’ two shots on goal.

Division III State Championship

At Lower.com Field, Columbus

Waynesville 1, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

Ottawa-Glandorf (20-2) — Shots: 5. Shots on Goal: 2. Saves: Emma Brinkman 6. Corner kicks: 2. Fouls: 3.

Waynesville (16-6) — Goal: Emma Whitaker. Shots 15. Shots on Goal: 7. Saves: Gracyn Armstrong 2. Corner kicks 7. Fouls: 8.

