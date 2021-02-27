COLUMBUS – Things were going so well for the Napoleon girls bowling team.
The Wildcats finished second in the individual bowling rounds to advance to the quarterfinals. However, they were defeated in the opening round by Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 3-1 to have their season come to a sudden end at the Division II state championships at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.
The day started with three regular games and three Baker games. In the regular games, Spencer Schwaiger rolled a 597 series for eighth overall and second team all-Ohio. Jalin Ruple added a 572 series to finish 14th overall to earn Honorable Mention status.
Heather McMahan also bowled in all three regular games and finished with a 563 series.
After the Baker games, Napoleon trailed only Coldwater 3,470-3,352 in the team scores. Moving on to the championship round, the Wildcats were matched up against Ben Logan, who finished seventh in the team standings.
In the best-of-five Baker game championship round, Napoleon took the first game, 176-151. That would ultimately be the high point for the ‘Cats, who dropped the next three games 196-178, 200-171 and 203-136 to be eliminated in the quarterfinals.
Benjamin Logan lost to Springfield Greenon in the semifinals. Greenon was defeated by Coldwater in the final to win the state titles, the Cavs’ fifth in girls bowling.
