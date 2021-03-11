Two teams with very similar narratives and motivations will battle in out in the opening Division II state semifinal game at UD Arena in Dayton as Napoleon (24-1) will take on Dayton Carroll (20-4) on Friday at 11 a.m.
“A lot of the mottos and sayings sound really good in June,” said Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink. “They are pretty popular with all the teams that were down there (at state) last season.”
Like Napoleon, Carroll was set to participate in the Division II state tournament last year when play was stopped. Carroll was one of two teams on the floor when word came that the tournament would be postponed and ultimately cancelled.
“In Division II, all four teams thought they could win it last year,” added the Napoleon coach. “There is maybe a mutual respect between the two teams from what they experienced and what they went through last year.”
Also like the ‘Cats, Carroll is led by a senior who is off to play Division II basketball next year.
Junior guard Ava Lickliter (5-5) is currently third on the team in scoring at 9.1 points and has committed to play at Wheeling University in West Virginia.
“They don’t wow you with anything,” mentioned Kreinbrink. “They don’t have one player that particularly stands out. You aren’t overwhelmed by anything, then all of a sudden there is two minutes left in the game and you are down by four and they are at the free throw line ready to ice the game.”
Lickliter has turned it on in the postseason, upping her average to 11.5 points in six postseason games. She also leads the team with 4.1 assists.
Leading the team in scoring is junior guard Sarah Ochs (5-5). Ochs currently tallies 14.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2 assists a game. Like Lickliter, Ochs has picked it up in the postseason, scoring 15.7 points in the tournament.
Senior Megan Leraas (5-10), the school’s all-time leading 3-point shooter, adds 10.9 points and 6.2 rebounds a game.
“They have been a three-headed horse for them throughout the tournament,” Kreinbrink said of the top players for the Patriots. “They are used to stepping up when they need to. If we are going to key on any players, it’s definitely those three.”
Ochs (39.7 percent) and Sydney Kilfoyle (38.5 percent) are the top three-point shooters on the team.
As a team, they are shooting 71.6 percent from the free throw line.
“With Carroll, they’ve gotten a lot of their points from the three-point line and free throw line,” pointed out the Napoleon coach. “Like so many of our tournament games, we’ve got to defend the three-point line and we have to play defense without fouling.”
Carroll comes in scoring 46.6 points a game and allowing 36.9.
For Napoleon, the core of the team has been the spark with standout senior Taylor Strock leading the way at 16.5 points per game. The future Cedarville University hooper adds 4.6 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting at an outstanding 89 percent clip at the free throw line (97-of-109).
6-0 senior forward Caely Ressler (12.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg, team-high 3.3 apg, 27 3-pointers) also averages in double figures on the year and has stepped up in the postseason with 15.8 points per contest, including a pair of double-doubles.
With forward Kalli Helberg (5-10, Sr., 3.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg) and gritty guard play from junior Emma Pedroza (5-8, 8.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.8 spg, 29 3-pointers) and sophomore Sophie Chipps (5-6, 6 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 1.5 spg, 23 3-pointers) and plenty of experience back from last year’s state run, the Wildcats have been tested in 2020-21 but never shaken.
Chipps came up big in the regional finals against Norton, draining three clutch 3-pointers in an 11-point night as Napoleon claimed a 47-35 win.
The Wildcats overcame first-half deficits against both Toledo Central Catholic and Bryan in the district tournament and trailed 11-5 after one quarter against Norton before clamping down.
“They play good, solid team defense,” stated Kreinbrink of Friday’s opponent. “They have a lot of kids who understand how to win basketball games. It’s their third straight trip to state. They are really good at keeping games in the 30s and 40s.”
The Patriots don’t appear to be as deep as the Lady ‘Cats, playing seven in a normal rotation.
“They are not real deep so they don’t press a ton,” remarked Kreinbrink, whose Wildcat squad has racked up 256 steals this season while outscoring opponents 54.1-33.6 per contest. “They are just sound. They don’t go crazy. They are going to make you work for everything.”
The winner will move on to get either McArthur Vinton County (25-1, No. 4 D-II AP) or Shaker Heights Laurel (20-4, No. 7) in Saturday’s championship game at 5 p.m.
Vinton County knocked off No. 1 Thornville Sheridan 57-34 in the Zanesville Regional finals and last year’s regional champion Dresden Tri-Valley 60-42 in the semifinals. Shaker Heights Laurel knocked off Perry 54-31 in its regional championship game at Barberton.
