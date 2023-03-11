DIVISION IV
TOL. CHRISTIAN 57,
N. MIDDLETOWN
SPRINGFIELD 29
DAYTON — No. 9 Toledo Christian never trailed in a 57-29 win over No. 13 New Middletown Springfield in the first Division IV semifinal game at the University of Dayton Arena.
The teams traded 3-pointers to open the game, but Toledo Christian scored the final eight points of the first quarter and had a 10-0 run in the second quarter to build a 16-point halftime lead.
Toledo Christian was led by 21 points from Northwest Disrict Player of the Year Kendall Braden. Kaylona Butler added 19 points and eight rebounds.
Jacey Mullen scored a team-high 10 points for New Middletown Springfield, which was forced into 17 turnovers in the loss in their first trip to the state tournament and nine in the first quarter alone.
The Eagles (23-4) advance to Saturday’s state championship game, while New Middletown Springfield closes its year at 24-4. Both teams were making their first appearance at the girls basketball state tournament.
NEW MADISON TRI-VILLAGE 51,
BERLIN HILAND 34
DAYTON — Senior Rylee Sagester scored 22 points to lead top-ranked Tri-Village to a 51-34 win over Berlin Hiland in the second Division IV state semifinal.
The Patriots (29-0) kept their undefeated season alive with a win over No. 14 Hiland (22-7) to advance to the state championship game for the first time in school history on Saturday afternoon against Toledo Christian.
Sagester, Ohio’s Ms. Basketball runner-up, made four of seven shots from the three-point line and 9 of 13 from the field. Patriots senior Morgan Hunt contributed 7 assists to the team’s total of 12.
Sagester hit her 376th career 3-pointer in Tri-Village’s sectional semifinal win over Yellow Springs to pass Emily Kelly of Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (2014-17) for the most all-time. Hiland was in the lead once in the first quarter by two and got within four in the second before Tri-Village pulled away. The Hawks were led by sophomore Joplin Yoder with 15 points and junior Ashley Mullet close behind with 11 points. Hiland went on a 5-0 run, the largest of the game. Junior Mallory Stuztman had six rebounds on defense.
Sagester, a Marshall University commit, is now at 402 made 3-pointers heading into Saturday’s D-IV state title game at 2 p.m. against Toledo Christian, a team Tri-Village played and beat 50-35 at the Classic in the Country Tournament in Berlin on Jan. 16.
DIVISION II
CANAL FULTON NORTHWEST 56,
PROCTORVILLE FAIRLAND 34
DAYTON — Canal Fulton Northwest will play for its first girls basketball state championship after defeating No. 2 Proctorville Fairland, 56-34, in the second Division II semifinal at University of Dayton Arena on Thursday.
Fairland led 14-13 after one period, but Northwest outscored the Dragons 16-4 in the second period to build a 29-18 halftime lead. Fairland cut the margin to seven twice in the third quarter, but Northwest finished on a 22-7 run over the game’s final 11 minutes to pull away.
Ashley Cudnik scored 16 points to lead Northwest (27-2), while Lily Bottomley had a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds. For the game, the Indians shot 53.2 percent from the field (25-of-47) while Fairland made just 14 of its 50 field goal attempts and four of its 14 free throws.
Seven different players cracked the scoring column for Fairland (27-1), led by Bailey Russell’s nine points. Southeast District Player of the Year Tomi Hinkle was held to seven points on 3-of-10 shooting while adding five assists and six rebounds.
Northwest will look to knock off their fourth AP top-10 team in the postseason in the Division II state championship game on Saturday morning against No. 4 Cincinnati Purcell Marian at 10:45 a.m. The unranked Indians knocked off fifth-ranked Canfield 51-29 in the D-II regional finals at Barberton and beat No. 6 Copley 51-47 in a district championship game.
FRIDAY
DIVISION III
COLUMBUS AFRICENTRIC 55,
WHEELERSBURG 37
DAYTON — No. 6 Columbus Africentric will play for its eighth state championship after defeating No. 9 Wheelersburg, 55-37, in the first Division III semifinal Friday morning at the University of Dayton Arena.
Africentric junior guard Natiah Nelson had a game high 13 points for the Nubians (23-4) while junior forward Samairah Thompson pulled down eight rebounds and added four points. Jeniya Bowers chipped in 10 points and four boards for Africentric, which has won seven state championships (2007, 2009, 2014, 2016, 2018-19) and finished runner-up in 2008 and 2013.
Wheelersburg closes their season 25-3 after playing in the state tournament for the first time. The Pirates’ senior guard duo of Kiera Kennard and Makenna Walker had 10 points each. Senior Macee Eaton contributed 6 assists as Wheelersburg was forced into 16 turnovers and lost the rebounding battle 39-26. The Pirates recorded 11 steals, including four from Eaton and three from Kennard, but were undone by cold shooting (14-51 field goals, 3-16 3-pointers).
Africentric advances to Saturday’s Division III state championship game for the tenth time in school history.
DOYLESTOWN CHIPPEWA 60,
CASTALIA MARGARETTA 50
DAYTON — Doylestown Chippewa advanced to the state championship game for the second time in school history by defeating Castalia Margaretta, 60-50, in the second Division III semifinal.
The Chipps (25-4, No. 12) made their first six shots, scored the game’s first 10 points and led by as many as 14 in the first quarter. Margaretta, however, used a 9-2 run late in the second quarter to cut the margin to 31-24 at halftime in a rematch of a 35-25 Chippewa victory on Dec. 28.
Chippewa led by 12, 52-40, before Margaretta scored eight straight points in just over a minute to draw within four, 52-48, with 3:57 remaining. The Chipps made 8 of 11 free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Abby Henegar had 15 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for Chippewa (25-4), while Annabel Rodriguez led all scorers with 16 points and seven rebounds and Jaclyn Jundzilo was in double figures with 13.
Jundzilo was key with all seven of her shots and four of her makes coming from long range, adding six rebounds and two blocked shots to her total.
Three players scored in double figures for Margaretta (22-7): Kylie Leibacher with 14, Lilly Edwards with 13, and Jaelle Keller with 12. Keller and Liebacher each had six rebounds to pace the Polar Bears on the boards, where they had a 15-9 advantage on the offensive glass. Keller stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists while Jennifer Patrick had three steals and Raegan Heck tallied five points and six boards off the bench before fouling out.
The win for Chippewa marks the first time since 1994 that the Chipps have reached the state championship game, when they lost to Frankfort Adena 63-59 still coached by current 38-year mentor Dennis Schrock. Coincidentally, Chippewa beat Margaretta 61-60 in the D-III state semifinals that year.
Schrock, 74, has coached at Chippewa for all but seven seasons since 1978, racking up 723 wins on the way, good for second-most in state history. Schrock announced before this year that it would be his last season coaching Chippewa.
DIVISION I
CINCINNATI PRINCETON 61,
GRAFTON MIDVIEW 57
DAYTON — Cincinnati Princeton advanced to the Division I state final game after defeating Grafton Midview 61-57 Friday night at the University of Dayton Arena.
Princeton (27-2, No. 3) battled ahead in the fourth quarter to secure their place in the state championship for the third time in school history. Vikings sophomore guard Mari Gerton led with 25 points.
Senior guard Sole Williams, a Texas A&M commit and Southwest District Player of the Year, contributed 19 points and six assists. Sophomore forward Kali Fortson added 13 rebounds.
Midview (23-5) made its first visit to the state tournament in school history. Middie junior guard Olivia DiFranco had a double-double with 31 points and 11 rebounds.
6-5 post presence Mary Meng hit all four of her field goal attempts and was a force in the paint with 12 points, nine rebounds and 10 blocks. Blocks are not listed by the OHSAA state record book for state tourney records.
Princeton will take on Olmsted Falls for a Division I state championship at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening to cap off the 48th annual girls basketball state tournament.
OLMSTED FALLS 58,
PICKERINGTON CENTRAL 53
DAYTON — Olmsted Falls trailed by eight points late in the third quarter but battled back to defeat Pickerington Central 58-53 in the Division I semifinal Friday night at the University of Dayton Arena.
Olmsted Falls (22-3) scored 22 points in the fourth quarter compared to 11 for Pickerington Central.
Junior Danielle Cameron led the Bulldogs in scoring with 23 points. Mia Kalich, senior, had a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds (six offensive) along with five assists and five steals.
Northeast Lakes District Player of the Year Paige Kohler was held to six points, but helped her own cause with six assists and two steals in her penultimate game before competing for the University of Buffalo next season.
Pickerington Central (24-5) visited the state tournament for the 14th time, marking the second-most appearances in OHSAA history.
The Tigers were led by junior Berry Wallace with a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Madison Greene, a Vanderbilt University commit, added 15 points, six rebounds and three steals before fouling out. Columbia University commit Olivia Cooper had eight points, eight assists and four rebounds in the victory.
