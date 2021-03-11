DAYTON - Ottawa-Glandorf advanced to the Division III girls state championship game with a 46-36 win over Apple Creek Waynedale in a semifinal on Thursday at UD Arena.
Ottawa-Glandorf led most of the second half in advancing to the title game. The Titans led by as many as 12 in the first half. Waynedale closed the gap ro 25-23 at the half, then took a 26-25 lead early in the third when Kelsey Wolfe knocked down a trey to open the second half scoring.
"They (Waynedale) did a great job of hanging around and hanging around," said O-G coach Troy Yant. "They took the lead and you never know how your girls will respond."
The Titans responded with a three-point play from Erin Kaufman and never trailed the rest of the way.
Wolfe knocked down thre longballs to finish with nine points.
"We were trying to get out on them the whole game," Yant said on defending the three-point shot. "We had better matchups in the second half."
The Titans led 10-1 early and extended the lead to 17-5 in the opening frame.
"I thought we stared out real well out of the gate," said Yant. "The girls did exactly what we wanted them to do defensively. We limited their possessions."
Chloe Glenn led O-G (26-2) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Erin Kaufman added 11 points and also pulled down seven boards.
Brooklyn Troyer led Waynedale (25-2) with 16 points.
WAYNEDALE (36) - K. Wolfe 9; Murphy 6; B. Yoder 0; Miller 2; Troyer 16; Geiser 3; Reber 0; Mast 0; Weaver 0; A. Yoder 0; Walters 0; C. Wolfe 0. Totals 13-35 4-6 36.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (46) - Erford 6; Haselman 4; Aldrich 6; E. Kaufman 11; Glenn 17; Siefker 0; K. Kaufman 2; Okuley 0; Brinkman 0; Krouse 0. Totals 17-39 12-21 46.
Three-point goals: Waynedale 6-16 - (K. Wolfe 3-7, Murphy 1-3, B. Yoder 0-1, Troyer 1-2, Geiser 1-3). Ottawa-Glandorf 0-2 - (Erford 0-1, Haselman 0-1). Rebounds: Waynedale 22 (Troyer 6), Ottawa-Glandorf 29 (E. Kaufman, Glenn 7). Turnovers: Waynedale 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 14.
Waynedale 12 11 6 7 - 36
Ottawa-Glandorf 19 6 11 10 - 46
