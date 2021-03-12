DAYTON — Though tested until the final whistle in Thursday's Division II state semifinals, Napoleon at long last will play for a state championship.
Clutch defense and shooting down the stretch and tenacity on the offensive glass were the keys for the No. 2 Wildcats as the program will play for its first ever state championship Saturday after topping Dayton Carroll 46-43 at University of Dayton Arena.
Napoleon (25-1) snared five first-period offensive boards and overcame a defensive struggle in the third quarter to advance to the Division II state championship game on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. against McArthur Vinton County (26-1), which edged Shaker Heights Laurel, 53-51.
“I’m just really proud of the kids for grinding one out,” said Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink in the postgame press conference. “That’s kinda been our motto I guess the whole tournament. I wish we could get a 30-point lead and cruise but … the kids just find a way and we’re really happy for them to obviously play (Saturday).”
Both the Wildcats and Patriots (20-5) were state qualifiers a year ago and saw their seasons cut short ahead of the coronavirus-cancelled 2020 state semifinals and with the opportunity to compete on the state stage, both sides battled closely throughout the contest.
The largest lead by either team through the first three quarters was just six points by Napoleon midway through the second period and every Wildcat run seemed to have an answer from Carroll, playing just six miles from its home court.
The Wildcats’ top two leading scorers, Taylor Strock (16.5 ppg) and Caely Ressler (12.4 ppg) were held to just seven points between them in the first half.
Enter junior Emma Pedroza.
The 5-8 guard scorched the nets for 14 points and three triples on 5-of-7 shooting to help the cause for the Wildcats. A 3-pointer and a 3-point play on a shooting foul helped build up a 22-16 first-half lead for the ‘Cats that was maintained at 27-22 at the halftime break.
“It feels good but it’s nothing you don’t work on every single day when we go into practice,” said Pedroza of the stellar shooting day. “Our other teammates did a good job of having defenders collapsing and I was just open and knocked it down.”
“The game was a defensive battle, Napoleon is a great team that’s very well-balanced,” said Carroll coach Cecilia Grosselin, who has guided the Patriots to three state tournaments in her five seasons with the program. “I was really proud of our team and how we were able to hang with them. I know we had a lot of shots that just didn’t fall and a lot of opportunities that didn’t go our way, but sometimes, that’s how it is.”
After the break, however, points proved to be at a premium for both sides. Carroll’s defense tightened up and held Napoleon to 1-of-11 shooting from the field. Carroll’s junior point guard Sarah Ochs came up with a pair of key buckets for the Patriots, which held the ‘Cats to six points in the third stanza and cut the lead to 33-31 through 24 minutes.
The break sparked a solid start for Carroll as a Megan Leraas 3-pointer and layup put the Patriots in the lead for the first time since 14-13 early in the second period at 36-33 with 6:47 in regulation.
An offensive rebound by sophomore Sophie Chipps on the Wildcats’ next possession led to a pair of free throws on a putback by Strock, a turnover on the other end by Carroll and a Kalli Helberg jumper to send the lead back in Napoleon’s direction.
That quick run turned into an avalanche from the Wildcats, spurring an 11-0 run that seemingly put Napoleon in control. The points were aided by four straight turnovers by Carroll as a 2-1-2 press from the ‘Cats defense threw a wrench in the works.
Even up eight on a Pedroza jumper with 2:03 left, Napoleon’s lead wasn’t safe, however.
Ochs battled back with a bucket and two Takierra Robinson free throws kept the Pats in shouting distance with less than a minute to go. Strock answered on the other end with a pair of freebies to put Napoleon up six with 25.9 seconds left but a deep bomb of a 3-pointer by Ochs kept the Patriots in contention down 46-43 with 10.9 ticks left.
After a foul and missed free throw by Napoleon, Carroll had a shot at overtime but a well-defended off-balance 3-point attempt by Leraas was off line and Napoleon earned the program’s first state final spot.
“I had a good angle and saw it was to the right,” said Kreinbrink with a smile. “We just didn’t want her to get a clean look and Kalli did a really nice job of staying on her.
“We went to kind of a 2-1-2 three-quarter court press to switch it up (in the fourth quarter), really something we haven’t done since about December.”
“I looked over and coach K had both his hands up and just celebrating with my teammates is the greatest feeling ever,” said Pedroza of her feelings as the buzzer sounded. “They’re my best friends so another game with them, you don’t take that for granted.”
Pedroza tallied 16 points to lead the way for Napoleon while Strock hit double figures with 13 points, five assists and two steals and a 9-of-10 effort at the charity stripe.
“I was able to get to the free throw line and there’s where I feel automatic most games,” said Strock, the program’s all-time leading scorer. “It kept things consistent for me and Caely and all the girls, we just found ways to score.”
Chipps added a gritty night with four points, four offensive rebounds and four steals while Ressler added six points and six rebounds.
Ochs’ 18 points led all scorers for Carroll, which shot 5-of-8 from long range and 47 percent from the field but were plagued by 14 turnovers. Senior Ava Lickliter had 11 points and four rebounds while Leraas tallied 10 points and six caroms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.