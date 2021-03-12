DAYTON — At 5-6, Sophie Chipps is close to the shortest player on the Napoleon girls basketball roster.
Chipps is also one of two sophomores on a junior and senior-heavy roster loaded with experience.
But the sophomore guard has shown through this postseason not just that size doesn’t matter but that strength doesn’t just come from the biggest on the roster.
Chipps already had the confidence of her teammates and coaches to see varsity time in last year’s undefeated season as a freshman but in 2020-21, nothing has stopped her from getting it done on the biggest stage.
Chipps hit three clutch 3-pointers in the Wildcats’ 47-35 win over Norton in the D-II regional finals at Mansfield Senior, racking up 11 points as a spark in the return to state.
Though Chipps didn’t reach that total in Napoleon’s win over Dayton Carroll on Friday, she played just as big a role.
After Napoleon won the opening tipoff, the Wildcats missed their first four shots from the field. Chipps grabbed offensive rebounds on three of them, capping off with a putback for Napoleon’s first points of the ballgame.
Chipps finished with four points, four rebounds (all offensive) and four second-half steals, the kind of stat line that may not always have eyes popping but will have anyone who viewed the game fully aware of her impact.
“She’s the best athlete on our team, especially inch-for-inch,” lauded head coach Corey Kreinbrink of Chipps, who entered the game averaging six points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game. “She’s the strongest kid on our team and she just plays and tries to make plays. She’s grown so much this year.”
Even with marquee games against teams like Toledo Notre Dame Academy, Willard, Sylvania Northview or Berlin Hiland during the regular season, the tournament stage is a different monster.
But apparently not a scary one for the young Wildcat starter.
“I just knew that I had to keep playing as hard as I could and just be aggressive,” explained Chipps. “I know that I’m one of the strongest people on the court and I put so much work in the weight room and stuff like that and just trying to get every loose ball and play as hard as I can.”
Points scored on offense are often what draws eyes first but the Wildcats’ defense (33.6 points allowed during the season) has been the key all year and was again on Friday down the stretch vs. Carroll.
“Defense is the most important part of the game,” said Chipps after the game, surrounded by a large group of Napoleon fans in the parking lot outside UD Arena following the win. “We have to play hard all the time and getting all those loose balls is really helpful for the game and winning. We all have a specific role and I was just trying to fulfill my role on the team and just keep getting better and playing as hard as I could.”
For Chipps, the younger sister of Wildcat running back Michael Chipps, the jump from the first year to second year has been a big key.
“She went from somebody that tried not to be the one making a mistake to someone who was making plays for us,” added Kreinbrink. “I think you’re just seeing a glimpse of what she can be. She’s got so much more, she’s going to be a huge scorer for us in the future.”
