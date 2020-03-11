Turning defense into offense has led the Napoleon Ladycats to a 27-0 season so far and a date Thursday afternoon in a Division II girls state basketball semifinal. They’ll lock up with Dresden Tri-Valley, a 26-3 team that according to coach Kurt Kaufman, has its defense as offense.
It’s one of the similarities of the two teams.
“We’ve said that,” the Tri-Valley coach said when asked if it was like looking in a mirror. “They (Napoleon) have a lot of girls who can do a lot of things. It’s like the same team with different jerseys.”
Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink sees similarities between the two teams.
“They are very similar to us in a lot of ways,” said the Napoleon coach. “They are long and athletic. They pressure the ball extremely well. We’ll have to find ways to attack them.”
Kaufman knows how tough the Cats are.
“They are a very good team,” the Tri-Valley coach said of Napoleon. “At this point, everybody is good. There is no easy preparation.”
Like Napoleon, Tri-Valley relies on defense first.
“For us, everything starts on the defensive end,” mentioned Kaufman. “Our team has bought in that defense wins championships. It’s helped us in the fact that we can play different styles.”
The defense for Napoleon in the postseason has been downright dominate. The Wildcats won in blowout fashion to start the tournament through the district, plus had a key 14-0 run in the regional final over Willard to pull away for the first regional title in school history.
“Defensively, we’ve been able to get stops,” said Kreinbrink. “That helps us offensively.”
Again, like Napoleon, when speaking of offense, balance is the key word.
“A strength of our team is balance,” said Kaufman. “Everyone is within two or three points from each other. There’s a lot of balance in our lineup. I think that makes us harder to defend.”
Tri-Valley expects a rotation of around eight players. Napoleon will go 10 deep.
“I think our balance helps a lot,” mentioned Kreinbrink. “We’re able to spread some people out. When you have players who can make shots, that helps you out.”
With the two teams looking so similar on paper, Kreinbrink expects a close-fought battle.
“The teams that is able to execute and make the four or five plays will be the ultimate winner in the contest,” he said.
One difference between the teams is how they reached the Final Four. For Tri-Valley, they needed close games, including an overtime battle with top-ranked and undefeated Circleville in the regional final.
“We’ve made the best of our opportunities,” said Kaufman. “Our last three games have been decided by a total of seven points.”
Leading the way is freshman Lexi Howe. She hit the game-winning free throws with four second left and led Tri-Valley with 17 points to reach the state semifinals. Older sister Kyndal, now a senior, added nine points.
Kyndal missed the regional semifinal due to an ankle injury.
Lexi Howe leads the team in scoring at 11.6 points per game. Two other seniors in Audrey Spiker and Lauren King follow behind the Howe sisters in scoring. Lauren King averages 8.9 points, Audrey Spiker sits at 8.3 points, Riley Tracy averages 8.7 points and Kyndal Howe 8.1 points per game.
Kyndal Howe is a four-year starter and a leader on the team. Her family is Tri-Valley basketball.
“We started with a plan three years ago when her class came in,” Kaufman said of the senior group. “Her sister Lexi is also a talented player. Their dad is an assistant coach.”
Tri-Valley is in the state semifinals for the first time in 15 years. For the past two seasons, they played Division I and as recently as three years ago, played in the regional.
For Napoleon, the goal since the summer was to advance to Columbus.
“Three years ago, we were 10-14,” Kreinbrink said on the climb to being a regional champion. “We started building from the ground up. We’ve slowly started to get better. They set a goal in the summer of getting to Columbus. We have a lot of kids with a lot of experience.”
