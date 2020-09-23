At Liberty Center

Liberty Center 4, Bryan 1

Liberty Center (3-2-2, 1-1-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Cassidy Chapa 2, Alyssa Giesige, Sam Engler. Assists: Alyssa Giesige, Kylee Kern, Erica Rae Herrick, Carly Roth. Saves: Morgan Garber 13.

Bryan (2-6-1, 1-2 NWOAL) - Goal: Allie Zimmerman. Saves: Marah Smith 10.

Load comments