At Archbold

Archbold 3, Liberty Center 2

Liberty Center (5-3-2, 2-2-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Alyssa Giesige, Archbold own goal. Saves: Morgan Garber 11.

Archbold (9-1-2, 5-1 NWOAL) - Goals: Leah McQuade 2, Karsyn Hostetler. Saves: Maddie Short 5.

Load comments