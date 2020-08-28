Liberty Center 4, Swanton 4

Liberty Center - Goals: Sam Engler 2, Kate Mohler, Alyssa Giesige. Saves: Morgan Garber 14.

Swanton - Goals: Jayden Hendricks 3, Aricka Lutz. Saves: Frankie Nelson 9.

Delta 3, Evergreen 0

Delta - Goals: Annabele Hughes 2, Samantha Maurer.

Evergreen - no stats.

Load comments