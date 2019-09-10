WAUSEON — Freshman Sophie Chipps scored a pair of goals for Napoleon as the Wildcats handed Wauseon a 3-0 defeat on Monday.
Emily Bostelman scored the other goal for Napoleon (2-3-1) while Grace Hopkins recorded nine saves for the clean sheet victory.
At Wauseon
Napoleon 3, Wauseon 0
Napoleon (2-3-1) — Goals: Sophie Chipps 2, Emily Bostelman. Assists: Karleigh Sonnenberg 2, Abby Naas. Saves: Grace Hopkins 9.
Wauseon (1-5) — Saves: Marie Hutchinson 9.
At Archbold
Archbold 0, Liberty-Benton 0
Liberty-Benton — No statistics.
Archbold (5-0-2) — No statistics.
At Paulding
Crestview 6, Paulding 0
Crestview (5-1) - No statistics.
Paulding (0-6) — Saves: Chelsea Bullinger 25.
Saturday
Archbold 7, Napoleon 0
Archbold (5-0-1) — Goals: Leah McQuade 2, Chloe Nofziger 2, Jenna Mahnke 2, Karsyn Hostetler. Assists: Chloe Nofziger 2, Karsyn Hostetler 2, Sophie Rupp.
Napoleon (1-3-1) — No statistics.
Miller City 1, Cory Rawson 1
Miller City (2-2-2) — Goals: Kayleen Maas. Shots: 11. Saves: Natalie Koenig 10.
Del. Jefferson (4-2-1) — Goals: Zoe Chisholm. Shots: 15. Saves: Bish 10.
