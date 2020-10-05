WAUSEON — Wauseon evened its season record at 5-5-1 thanks to a 2-1 victory over visiting Maumee on Saturday.

Kya Foote and Ellie Rodriguez both found the net for the Indians while Kadence Carroll assisted on one of the goals.

At Wauseon

Wauseon 2, Maumee 1

Maumee (1-7-2) - Goal: Lynkin Williams.

Wauseon (5-5-1) — Goals: Kya Foote, Ellie Rodriguez. Assist: Kadence Carroll.

At Bryan

Bryan 4, Bowling Green 0

Bowling Green (6-6-1) - No statistics.

Bryan (5-6-1) - Goals: Delilah Taylor 2, Kailee Thiel, Ella Miller. Assists: Delilah Taylor, Allie Zimmerman, Ella Rau. Saves: Calysta Wasson 3.

At Liberty Center

Lake 3, Liberty Center 0

Lake (8-4-1) - Goals: Ava Ayers.

Liberty Center (5-4-2) — Shots: 12. Saves: Morgan Garber 6.

At Woodmore

Archbold 1, Woodmore 1

Archbold (9-1-3) - Goal: Kalyn Baker.

Woodmore (9-1-2) — No statistics.

At Kalida

Bluffton 2, Kalida 0

Bluffton (10-2-1) — Goals: Clara Matthews, Sammi Scoles. Shots: 10. Saves: Julia Mehaffie 1.

Kalida (6-6) — Shots: 1. Saves: Kassidy Hipsher 8.

At Fort Jennings

Elida 8, Fort Jennings 1

Elida (7-5-2) - Goals: Brooke Reese 3, Lacie Moening 2, Analei Jackson, Jojo Knight, Analei Jackson. Shots: 24. Saves: Erika Suever 1. Corner kicks: 4.

Fort Jennings (0-11) — Goal: Haven Knippen. Assist: Savanna Siebeneck. Shots: 2. Saves: Reilly Fitzpatrick 15. Corner kicks: 1.

