WAUSEON — The Lady Indians of Wauseon improved to 5-0-1 with a 3-1 victory over Continental during area girls' soccer action on Thursday.
Macy Gerig scored a pair of goals and added an assist in the win for Wauseon.
At Wauseon
Wauseon 3, Continental 1
Continental - No statistics.
Wauseon (5-0-1) - Goals: Macy Gerig (2), Kasmyn Carroll. Assists: Macy Gerig, Kya Foote.
At Miller City
Miller City 6, Crestview 1
Crestview - No statistics.
Miller City (3-0-1) - Goals: Lexi Heuerman (3), Ava Rosengarten, Carley Hermiller. Assists: Hallie Kamphaus.
