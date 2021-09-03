WAUSEON — The Lady Indians of Wauseon improved to 5-0-1 with a 3-1 victory over Continental during area girls' soccer action on Thursday.

Macy Gerig scored a pair of goals and added an assist in the win for Wauseon.

At Wauseon

Wauseon 3, Continental 1

Continental - No statistics.

Wauseon (5-0-1) - Goals: Macy Gerig (2), Kasmyn Carroll. Assists: Macy Gerig, Kya Foote.

At Miller City

Miller City 6, Crestview 1

Crestview - No statistics.

Miller City (3-0-1) - Goals: Lexi Heuerman (3), Ava Rosengarten, Carley Hermiller. Assists: Hallie Kamphaus.

