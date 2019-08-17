WAUSEON — Wauseon was unable to overcome a pair of goals from Rossford's Hannah Pierce as the Indians dropped their season opener to the Bulldogs 2-1 in girls soccer action on Friday.

Macy Gerig netted a goal for the lone tally on the board for Wauseon.

At Wauseon

Rossford 2, Wauseon 1

Rossford (1-0) - Goals: Hannah Pierce 2.

Wauseon (0-1) - Goals: Macy Gerig.

