Wauseon traveled to Oak Harbor and fell to the Rockets 5-1 in action Thursday.

Amanda Wendt scored the lone goal for the Indians.

Oak Harbor 5, Wauseon 1

Oak Harbor — No statistics.

Wauseon (1-4) — Goal: Amanda Wendt. Assist: Kadence Carroll.

Archbold 2, Ottawa Hills 1

Archbold (3-1) - Goals: Leah McQuade, Regan Ramirez. Assists: Grace Mayer, Karsyn Hostetler.

Ottawa Hills - No Statistics.

Van Buren 2, Fort Jennings 1

Van Buren — Goals: Peyton Sendelbach, Hanna Missler. Assist: Hanna Missler. Shots: 7.

Fort Jennings — Goal: Sydnie Siebeneck. Shots: 1. Saves: Mackenna Stechschulte 6.

Wednesday

Napoleon 1, Bowling Green 0

Bowling Green (1-3, 0-1 NLL) — Saves: Alex Bellavia 6.

Napoleon (1-1-1, 1-0 NLL) — Goal: Emily Bostelman. Assist: Abby Naas. Saves: Grace Hopkins 10.

Load comments