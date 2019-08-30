Wauseon traveled to Oak Harbor and fell to the Rockets 5-1 in action Thursday.
Amanda Wendt scored the lone goal for the Indians.
Oak Harbor 5, Wauseon 1
Oak Harbor — No statistics.
Wauseon (1-4) — Goal: Amanda Wendt. Assist: Kadence Carroll.
Archbold 2, Ottawa Hills 1
Archbold (3-1) - Goals: Leah McQuade, Regan Ramirez. Assists: Grace Mayer, Karsyn Hostetler.
Ottawa Hills - No Statistics.
Van Buren 2, Fort Jennings 1
Van Buren — Goals: Peyton Sendelbach, Hanna Missler. Assist: Hanna Missler. Shots: 7.
Fort Jennings — Goal: Sydnie Siebeneck. Shots: 1. Saves: Mackenna Stechschulte 6.
Wednesday
Napoleon 1, Bowling Green 0
Bowling Green (1-3, 0-1 NLL) — Saves: Alex Bellavia 6.
Napoleon (1-1-1, 1-0 NLL) — Goal: Emily Bostelman. Assist: Abby Naas. Saves: Grace Hopkins 10.
