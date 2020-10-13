Division II
Northwest 2 District — Elida
Wednesday, Oct. 21
(9) Van Wert (0-14) at (1) St. Marys (10-3-1), 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
St. Marys-Van Wert winner vs. (7) Bryan (7-7-1) at better-seeded team, 3 p.m.
(6) Kenton (8-5-2) at (3) Celina (8-3-4), 3 p.m.
(8) Defiance (1-14) at (2) Lima Bath (12-2), 3 p.m.
(5) Lima Shawnee (7-8) at (4) Elida (8-5-2), 6 p.m.
Northwest 3 District — Lake
Wednesday, Oct. 21
(8) Clyde (0-10-1) at (5) Tiffin Columbian (6-6-1), 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Tiffin Columbian-Clyde winner at (1) Oak Harbor (12-1-1), 3 p.m.
(6) Napoleon (2-10-2) at (4) Port Clinton (5-7-2), 3 p.m.
(9) Rossford (0-10-1) at (2) Toledo Central Catholic (8-4-1), 3 p.m.
(7) Maumee (1-8-2) at (3) Wauseon (5-5-2), 3 p.m.
Division III
Northwest 2 District — Ottoville
Tuesday, Oct. 20
(7) Delphos Jefferson (4-8-1) at (6) Crestview (7-7), 5 p.m.
(10) Spencerville (2-9) at (8) Delphos St. John’s (5-10), 5 p.m.
(9) Allen East (3-11-1) at (5) Columbus Grove (7-5-1), 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Crestview-Delphos Jefferson at (1) Lima Central Catholic (8-6), 5 p.m.
(11) Fort Jennings (1-12) at (3) Kalida (6-7-1), 5 p.m.
Delphos St. John’s-Spencerville winner at (2) Coldwater (7-6), 5 p.m.
Columbus Grove-Allen East at (4) Ottoville (6-3-1), 5 p.m.
Northwest 4 District — Evergreen
Tuesday, Oct. 20
(10) Otsego (2-12-1) at (7) Swanton (5-6-3), 5 p.m.
(9) Delta (3-7-4) at (8) Continental (4-6-3), 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Swanton-Otsego winner at (2) Ottawa-Glandorf (9-3-3), 5 p.m.
(6) Miller City (8-4-2) at (4) Evergreen (8-5), 5 p.m.
Continental-Delta winner at (1) Archbold (10-1-3), 5 p.m.
(5) Liberty Center (6-5-2) at (3) Ottawa Hills (10-3-1), 5 p.m.
