Division II
Millbury Lake District
Wednesday, Oct. 16
(8) Tiffin Columbian (4-8-1) at (7) Port Clinton (0-9), 5 p.m.
(9) Clyde (1-12-1) at (6) Wauseon (3-11), 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Tiffin Columbian-Port Clinton winner at (1) Oak Harbor (11-2-1), noon
(10) Toledo Rogers (0-6) at (4) Napoleon (4-6-2), noon
Clyde-Wauseon winner at (2) Toledo Central Catholic (6-5-4), noon
(5) Maumee (4-7) at (3) Rossford (8-6), noon
Division III
Evergreen District
Tuesday, Oct. 15
(10) Paulding (0-12) at (6) Ottawa-Glandorf (4-9-1), 5 p.m.
(9) Otsego (1-12) at (8) Delta (1-11), 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Paulding-Ottawa-Glandorf winner at (2) Liberty Center (9-2), 5 p.m.
(7) Miller City (5-6-3) at (3) Swanton (9-4-1), 5 p.m.
Otsego-Delta winner at (1) Archbold (11-0-3), 5 p.m.
(5) Evergreen (6-7) at (4) Continental (11-4), 5 p.m.
Ottoville District
Tuesday, Oct. 15
(11) Delphos St. John's (1-7) at (10) Delphos Jefferson (0-13), 5 p.m.
(9) Columbus Grove (3-7) at (7) Convoy Crestview (6-4-2), 5 p.m.
(8) Fort Jennings (1-7-1) at (5) Allen East (7-5-1), 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Delphos St. John's-Delphos Jefferson winner at (1) Spencerville (12-3), 5 p.m.
(6) Ottoville at (4) Lima Central Catholic (4-5), 5 p.m.
Columbus Grove-Convoy Crestview winner at (3) Coldwater (6-4), 5 p.m.
Fort Jennings-Allen East winner at (2) Kalida (7-5), 5 p.m.
