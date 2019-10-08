Division II

Millbury Lake District

Wednesday, Oct. 16

(8) Tiffin Columbian (4-8-1) at (7) Port Clinton (0-9), 5 p.m.

(9) Clyde (1-12-1) at (6) Wauseon (3-11), 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Tiffin Columbian-Port Clinton winner at (1) Oak Harbor (11-2-1), noon

(10) Toledo Rogers (0-6) at (4) Napoleon (4-6-2), noon

Clyde-Wauseon winner at (2) Toledo Central Catholic (6-5-4), noon

(5) Maumee (4-7) at (3) Rossford (8-6), noon

Division III

Evergreen District

Tuesday, Oct. 15

(10) Paulding (0-12) at (6) Ottawa-Glandorf (4-9-1), 5 p.m.

(9) Otsego (1-12) at (8) Delta (1-11), 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Paulding-Ottawa-Glandorf winner at (2) Liberty Center (9-2), 5 p.m.

(7) Miller City (5-6-3) at (3) Swanton (9-4-1), 5 p.m.

Otsego-Delta winner at (1) Archbold (11-0-3), 5 p.m.

(5) Evergreen (6-7) at (4) Continental (11-4), 5 p.m.

Ottoville District

Tuesday, Oct. 15

(11) Delphos St. John's (1-7) at (10) Delphos Jefferson (0-13), 5 p.m.

(9) Columbus Grove (3-7) at (7) Convoy Crestview (6-4-2), 5 p.m.

(8) Fort Jennings (1-7-1) at (5) Allen East (7-5-1), 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Delphos St. John's-Delphos Jefferson winner at (1) Spencerville (12-3), 5 p.m.

(6) Ottoville at (4) Lima Central Catholic (4-5), 5 p.m.

Columbus Grove-Convoy Crestview winner at (3) Coldwater (6-4), 5 p.m.

Fort Jennings-Allen East winner at (2) Kalida (7-5), 5 p.m.

