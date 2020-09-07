Kelsea Erford had a had trick for Ottawa-Glandorf as the Titans stayed undefeated with an 8-0 win against Columbus Grove on Saturday.
Erford was one of six players who scored for the Titans in the win. Keeper Abby Warnecke was called on to make one save.
Ottawa-Glandorf 8, Columbus Grove 0
Ottawa-Glandorf (4-0) - Goals: Kelsea Erford 3, Myka Aldrich, Alexa Fortman, Clara Beach, Mackenzie Recker, Kaydree Frey. Assists: Clara Beach 2, Myka Aldrich, Emilee Horstman. Shots: 19. Saves: Abby Warnecke 1.
Columbus Grove (2-3) - Shots 1. Saves: 8.
Delta 6, Whitmer 1
Delta (2-2) - Goals: Ella Demaline 2, Annabelle Hughes, Grace Munger, Saige Walter, Keirsten Culler.
Whitmer (0-2-1) - Goal: Ariana Rybka.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.