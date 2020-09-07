Kelsea Erford had a had trick for Ottawa-Glandorf as the Titans stayed undefeated with an 8-0 win against Columbus Grove on Saturday.

Erford was one of six players who scored for the Titans in the win. Keeper Abby Warnecke was called on to make one save.

Ottawa-Glandorf 8, Columbus Grove 0

Ottawa-Glandorf (4-0) - Goals: Kelsea Erford 3, Myka Aldrich, Alexa Fortman, Clara Beach, Mackenzie Recker, Kaydree Frey. Assists: Clara Beach 2, Myka Aldrich, Emilee Horstman. Shots: 19. Saves: Abby Warnecke 1.

Columbus Grove (2-3) - Shots 1. Saves: 8.

Delta 6, Whitmer 1

Delta (2-2) - Goals: Ella Demaline 2, Annabelle Hughes, Grace Munger, Saige Walter, Keirsten Culler.

Whitmer (0-2-1) - Goal: Ariana Rybka.

Load comments