COLUMBUS GROVE — Kelsea Erford had a had trick for Ottawa-Glandorf as the Titans stayed undefeated with an 8-0 win against Columbus Grove on Saturday.
Erford was one of six players who scored for the Titans in the win. Keeper Abby Warnecke was called on to make one save.
At Columbus Grove
Ottawa-Glandorf 8, Columbus Grove 0
Ottawa-Glandorf (4-0) - Goals: Kelsea Erford 3, Myka Aldrich, Alexa Fortman, Clara Beach, Mackenzie Recker, Kaydree Frey. Assists: Clara Beach 2, Myka Aldrich, Emilee Horstman. Shots: 19. Saves: Abby Warnecke 1.
Columbus Grove (2-3) - Shots 1. Saves: 8.
At Bryan
Toledo Central Catholic 3, Bryan 2
Toledo Central Catholic (3-0-1) - Goals: Madi Moody, Claire Whipple.
Bryan (2-3) - Goals: Delilah Taylor, Allie Zimmerman. Assists: Ella Voigt.
At Swanton
Eastwood 10, Swanton 3
Eastwood (5-1) - Goals: Aubrey Haas 4, Kenna Souder 3, Jada Jensen 2, Claire Carpenter. Assists: Kenna Sauder 2, Kaylynn Simon 2, Sydney Ameling 2, Aubrey Haas, Hannah Montag, Claire Carpenter, Kendall Gedert. Saves: Jaylee Souder 5.
Swanton (2-2-1) - Goals: Aricka Lutz 3.
At Delphos Jefferson
Continental 2, Delphos Jefferson 0
Continental (1-2) - Goals: Maddie Burke, Bryn Tegenkamp. Assists: Shelby Collier.
Delphos Jefferson (1-3) - No statistics.
At Delta
Delta 6, Toledo Whitmer 1
Delta (2-2) - Goals: Ella Demaline 2, Annabelle Hughes, Grace Munger, Saige Walter, Keirsten Culler.
Whitmer (0-2-1) - Goal: Ariana Rybka.
At Kalida
Lima Bath 3, Kalida 0
Lima Bath (4-0) - Goals: Abbie Dackin 2, Alexis Hammons. Shots: 11. Saves: Madelyn Renner 5.
Kalida (1-4) - Shots: 5. Saves: Mya Schmitz 8.
At Fort Jennings
Lima Central Catholic 5, Fort Jennings 0
Lima Central Catholic (2-2) - Goals: Sophia Luchini 2, Annika Wilker 2, Kristina Zupan. Shots: 9. Saves: Kitt Siatkosky 1.
Fort Jennings (0-3) - Shots: 2. Saves: Reilly Fitzpatrick 4.
