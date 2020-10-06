SWANTON - Each team tallied a pair of goals in each half as Swanton and Riverdale played to a 4-all tie at Swanton.
Aricka Lutz scored a pair of goals for the Bulldogs.
At Swanton
Swanton 4, Riverdale 4
Riverdale (6-6-1) - Goals: Stella Phillips 2, Danielle Searfoss, Carrigan Vent. Shots: 19. Saves: Keylianna Miller 15.
Swanton (4-6-3) - Goals: Aricka Lutz 2, Averie Lutz, Alaina Pelland. Shots: 17. Saves: Frankie Nelson 13.
At Napoleon
Liberty Center 6, Napoleon 2
Liberty Center (6-4-2) - Goals: Samantha Engler 3, Cassidy Chapa 3. saves: Morgan Garber 5.
Napoleon (1-9-2) - Goals: Sophie Chipps 2. Saves: Grace Hopkins 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.