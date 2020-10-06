SWANTON - Each team tallied a pair of goals in each half as Swanton and Riverdale played to a 4-all tie at Swanton.

Aricka Lutz scored a pair of goals for the Bulldogs.

At Swanton

Swanton 4, Riverdale 4

Riverdale (6-6-1) - Goals: Stella Phillips 2, Danielle Searfoss, Carrigan Vent. Shots: 19. Saves: Keylianna Miller 15.

Swanton (4-6-3) - Goals: Aricka Lutz 2, Averie Lutz, Alaina Pelland. Shots: 17. Saves: Frankie Nelson 13.

At Napoleon

Liberty Center 6, Napoleon 2

Liberty Center (6-4-2) - Goals: Samantha Engler 3, Cassidy Chapa 3. saves: Morgan Garber 5.

Napoleon (1-9-2) - Goals: Sophie Chipps 2. Saves: Grace Hopkins 4.

